Former Texans Star DeAndre Hopkins Breaks Silence After Major News

The Houston Texans may not be entirely out of luck if they have any interest in bringing franchise legend DeAndre Hopkins back into the fold for the 2026 season. Hopkins has made several stops since leaving the Texans, and his latest career move drew attention.

He recently joined the New England Patriots for part of their training camp, working as a coaching assistant under his former head coach with the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel.

Now, Hopkins has confirmed his next move.

Ex-Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Sends Message Amid Career News

Hopkins was the 27th overall pick by the Texans in the 2013 draft. After 13 NFL seasons, his interest in the game has led him to another coaching opportunity.

However, Hopkins made it clear, though, he is not retiring.

“Haven’t retired from the @NFL,” Hopkins posted on X on August 1. “But if you’re a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB.”

Vrabel said that he cleared Hopkins’ participation with the league office. And Hopkins remaining active could be a reason he did not stick around with the Pats.

That would essentially be giving away their game plan to a player they could very well face this coming season. There is no such conflict of interest with Hopkins joining the college coaching ranks in his current capacity.

News broke of Hopkins’ expected move on Friday, and the receiver left no doubts.

This story will be updated shortly…