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Texans Legend DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Make Major Career Decision

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DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
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DeAndre Hopkins is joining a new team for the 2026 season.

The Houston Texans might be able to cross DeAndre Hopkins off their list of potential options after he joined a new team and in a different capacity than what DeMeco Ryans and Co. would need him for.

Hopkins recently caused a stir. He worked with the New England Patriots as a coaching assistant at the start of training camp.

That ended, but Hopkins is not ready to give up his whistle just yet.

DeAndre Hopkins Accepts Coaching Position

Hopkins, a first-round pick by the Texans in 2013, turned 34 in June. He is coming off his 13th season in the NFL.

It appears that Hopkins will not seek a 14th campaign.

“Georgia Tech is currently expected to add former NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a member of its offensive staff, sources tell me and @chris_hummer,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on July 31.

“Had been in Atlanta this week visiting with the team. Has a longstanding relationship with GT OC George Godsey.”

Nothing is official yet regarding Hopkins’ playing career, but the decision seems quite telling.

“If that’s it for DeAndre Hopkins as a player, I gotta say this is one hell of a career,” All 32’s Brett Kollmann said in a post on X on July 31, adding a graphic of the Texans legend’s NFL accomplishments.

Among other things, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, and two-time Second Team All-Pro. He also led the league in receptions in 2017.

This story will be updated shortly…

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Texans Legend DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Make Major Career Decision

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