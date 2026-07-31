Texans Legend DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Make Major Career Decision

The Houston Texans might be able to cross DeAndre Hopkins off their list of potential options after he joined a new team and in a different capacity than what DeMeco Ryans and Co. would need him for.

Hopkins recently caused a stir. He worked with the New England Patriots as a coaching assistant at the start of training camp.

That ended, but Hopkins is not ready to give up his whistle just yet.

DeAndre Hopkins Accepts Coaching Position

Hopkins, a first-round pick by the Texans in 2013, turned 34 in June. He is coming off his 13th season in the NFL.

It appears that Hopkins will not seek a 14th campaign.

“Georgia Tech is currently expected to add former NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a member of its offensive staff, sources tell me and @chris_hummer,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on July 31.

“Had been in Atlanta this week visiting with the team. Has a longstanding relationship with GT OC George Godsey.”

Nothing is official yet regarding Hopkins’ playing career, but the decision seems quite telling.

“If that’s it for DeAndre Hopkins as a player, I gotta say this is one hell of a career,” All 32’s Brett Kollmann said in a post on X on July 31, adding a graphic of the Texans legend’s NFL accomplishments.

Among other things, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, and two-time Second Team All-Pro. He also led the league in receptions in 2017.

This story will be updated shortly…