Texans Explore Reunion With $24 Million Former Starter

The Houston Texans continue to build up their database of options to add to the roster during training camp, with a familiar face in Mario Edwards Jr. the latest to draw attention due to to their interest.

The Texans parted ways with Edwards just this past offseason.

His return would bolster a group that has already taken steps to beef up this offseason, even after ranking

Mario Edwards Jr. Back on Texans’ Radar

Edwards spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Texans, starting 12 of his 27 regular-season games played during that span. A former second-round pick (35th overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2015, Edwards could return for a third season in Houston.

The situation remains in limbo for now.

“#Texans hosted Mario Edwards Jr. for a visit,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on August 1.

“On #Texans visit with former Houston defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., team released him in March with failed physical designation. Good player, when healthy, so they’re contemplating next steps.”

The Texans are fortunate to have an opportunity to bring Edwards back.

“Edwards was ruled out for the season with a ruptured pectoral and ended the year on injured reserve. Now, the remainder of his two-year, $9.5 million contract is off the books with a savings of $4 million in cash from his salary with $1 million in dead money and a net savings of $4.4 million against the salary cap,” Wilson wrote in March.

“The decision was financially motivated. Edwards is expected to have interest around the league.”

Edwards was on a two-year, $9.5 million contract. He has over $24 million in career earnings. Spotrac projected his market value at a one-year, $2.2 million pact. The Texans have more than enough room to bring Edwards back at the latter number.

Texans Interior D-Line Shaping Up Nicely

The Texans have gotten by with reclamation projects and veteran free agents, like Edwards and potential 2026 co-starters Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai, under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

But this offseason, they invested a second-round pick (36th) overall on Kayden McDonald, a nose tackle-type who figures to get an opportunity at significant snaps.

McDonald has already been impressive during his short time with the Texans.

The Texans also signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Logan Hall in free agency, with the idea that he will split reps on the inside and the edge.

Texans’ EDGE Depth in Uncertain Spot

Edwards would be a luxury addition to what the Texans have at tackle. Their depth behind starting edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter is far less inspiring.

Hall is among that group.

It also includes Ali Gaye, Dominique Robinson, Dylan Horton, Sabastian Harsh, and Solomon Byrd. Those five players have 4.5 sacks–all belonging to Gay and Robinson–in 104 games combined.

The Texans also boast a strong secondary, and their revamped interior will certainly help. Still, their pass rush is a key to their defense and losing Anderson or Hunter would be significant.

Whether or not the risk is great enough to add another piece remains to be seen.