History-Making Texans Prospect Lands on Watchlist After Draft

The Houston Texans made the rare move to select a pair of wide receivers from the same school in second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-rounder Jaylin Noel.

Both hail from Iowa State.

The Texans took it a step further, making Higgins the first second-round pick in NFL history to sign a fully guaranteed rookie deal. He is expected to make an immediate impact for the Texans this coming season.

“The Texans had to remake their wide receiver room this offseason, with Tank Dell‘s timeline to return from his knee injury still uncertain and Stefon Diggs departing for the Patriots. Higgins will join Christian Kirk and fellow draft pick Jaylin Noel in trying to fill that void. Higgins brings an excellent combination of size and speed to the position,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on May 12.

“He showed very good discipline and body control on passes thrown his way on the sideline in college, and that should help him build chemistry with C.J. Stroud in a hurry.”

Higgins landed the No. 9 spot on Field Yates’ list of “impact” non-first-round picks.

He was not alone in his assessment, with NFL.com’s Eric Edholm also comparing Collins and Higgins favorably.

“The Texans need more after Nico Collins at receiver, and they get a very similarly profiled prospect in Higgins,” Edholm wrote after the pick. “Like Collins, the physically blessed Higgins could be a later bloomer who really thrives a few years into his career.”

Nico Collins Sends Message to Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel

Collins reacted to what has been a frequent connection to his new teammate, Higgins, thanks to their comparable 6-foot-4 frames.

“I seen a little bit of [the comparisons],” Collins said. “I can’t wait to meet him, bro,” Collins told reporters on May 10. “Just get to work with him. It’s going to be an honor to get the field with him, for sure.”

Collins called Higgins and Noel “some dogs” and “playmakers.”

Here is Iowa State WR coach at the Senior Bowl on now Houston Texans Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel “I think the biggest thing is they are big team guys, all about the team, wanna win games, not all about stats” pic.twitter.com/Qa5FI9AOyW — Harley Dugan (@TheLead_HOU) May 11, 2025

Collins also said that he is going to push them to improve and expects the same from them in return this season.

“It’s only right for me to lead by example the best way I can. I know they going to push me, I’m going to push them. That’s the only way we can get better, that’s the only way we going to shine on Sundays, man. So, push each other, go out there and make plays, man, and let them boys know, let the DBs know what’s up. But I can’t wait to join the guys, man. I’m glad. Year 5 coming quick. I’m excited to get back working with them boys.”

Collins will take the practice field with Higgins and Noel for the first time on May 28, when the Texans begin OTAs.

Jayden Higgins’ Contract Good News for Texans Teammate

Higgins’ landmark contract could positively impact another one of his new teammates, fellow rookie Aireontae Ersery. Ersery is the Texans’ last unsigned draft pick,

He could cite Higgins’ deal as precedent at the negotiating table.

“This is great news for the other second rounders attempting to get 4-year fully guaranteed contracts,” Pro Football Consulting’s Mark Levin posted on X on May 9. “Great job by @EquitySports and @NFLPA.”

Rookie contracts are slotted, so the language and structure of the deal are all that is left for negotiations.

Ersery’s draft slot (No. 48 overall) earns $9.2 million over four years, per Spotrac.