Texans’ Versatile Weapon Draws ‘Breakout’ Prediction After Comments

The Houston Texans got a glimpse of that the future could look like for former second-round draft pick Jayden Higgins as his rookie season wound down. Heading into Year 2, there is an increasing expectation that Higgins will prove those glimpses were telling.

Higgins made history in multiple ways last season, including securing the first-ever fully guaranteed contract for a second-round pick.

This season, though, Higgins’ play could warrant more attention.

Texans’ Jayden Higgins Lands ‘Breakout’ Prediction

In addition to his contract, Higgins made history last season when the Texans made him and former Iowa State teammate Jaylin Noel the rare pair of college players from the same school who play the same position and were drafted by the same team.

Then, Higgins showed what he could do on the field.

He finished the season with 41 receptions, 525 yards, an 6 touchdowns, leaving The Athletic’s Mike Jones “impressed” and picking the wideout as the Texans’ “breakout” candidate for 2026.

“Look for his role to only expand as he and quarterback C.J. Stroud further refine their connection and Higgins’ understanding of coverages also improves,” Jones wrote on July 13. “Increased production from Higgins will help ease pressure on Nico Collins, who led the team with 71 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns on 120 targets.”

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton also named Higgins to his list of second-year WR breakouts.

“Higgins will likely retain his role as the No. 2 receiver,” Moton wrote on July 13, noting that Tank Dell could push for snaps and adding that if Stroud ”finishes with above-average passing numbers in a prove-it year, Higgins should benefit.”

Jayden Higgins, DeMeco Ryans’ Expect Strong Year 2

Moton noted Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans’ comments about what he saw from Higgins during the offseason program.

“You see a physical difference, right? You see a stronger, you see a more chiseled out receiver. Then we step on the field, he’s playing faster, he’s playing stronger, he’s making all of the tough catches, he’s, man, playing extremely fast,” Ryans told reporters in June.

“He’s taking advantage of his offseason, right?

Ryans continued, “He’s really improved in a ton of areas. That was the first area for him is ‘Just how can we play fast, consistently,’ and he’s doing that right now. … He’s going to have a great year. Can’t wait to see it.”

Higgins was also feeling confident, saying that the “sky is the limit” and expressing his willingness to to whatever the coaches ask of him this coming season.

“However they want to incorporate me in the offense, putting me at different positions–whether that’s X, Z, F–no matter what. In the slot, outside. Whenever I can go out there and make a play,” Higgins told reporters on June 2. “We all know that the goal for the team is to put a bull on the ring. So, I’m going to contribute however I can.”

The Texans already started down that path with Higgins, making him a promising weapon.

Higgins lined up on both sides of the formation and even drew some snaps in the slot for the Texans as a rookie, which should make him even more dangerous with a greater workload.