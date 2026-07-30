Former Second-Round Pick Standing Out During Texans Training Camp

The Houston Texans held their second practice on Thursday, and second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins continued to hint at a potential breakout season.

The Texans selected Higgins in the second round of the 2025 draft. He was one of two wide receivers and two former Iowa State Cyclones taken in their class. The Texans also expect him to develop in his role as a reliable second option behind two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

Higgins is living up to those expectations so far in his second training camp.

Jayden Higgins Turning Heads During Texans Training Camp

Higgins posted 41 receptions for 525 yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie for the Texans. He began stacking performances as the season went on. This year, Higgins could get off to a hot start and keep it up throughout.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans touted Higgins’ progress, expecting a “Year 2 jump.”

Ryans also set expectations for Higgins to further become the kind of complement to Collins that they envision him being.

“You’re seeing a guy who we’re able to move around the formation a little bit more. Get him inside the formation. He’s making some plays, just everywhere we put him,” Ryans said during his media availability on July 30, noting Higgins made a nice play on a pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud on the first play on Thursday’s practice.

“Just shows his growth. Shows a guy you can rely on guy you can count on in those crunch situations, and we’re gonna need him. We need a guy to step up opposite Nico, and be a threat, and Jayden can be that guy for us.”

Stroud lauded Higgins after Wednesday’s practice session.

Texans Teammates Praise Jayden Higgins

Stroud expects big things from Higgins heading into Year 2 of the Texans offense, noting the youngster’s versatility.

“I expect him to be a dominant force. A guy who can make plays first, second, and third levels. And I think he’s gotten better,” Stroud told reporters on July 29. “I think he’s learning, and he’s listening more and wanting to take steps on where he can grow past just the things that he’s already good at.”

Fellow former Iowa State Cyclone and new Texan David Montgomery is not surprised.

“‘I’m not surprised at all,” Montgomery told reporters on Thursday, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “Comes from lineage of Matt Campbell.”

Jayden Higgins Ready to Step Up

Higgins is not shying away from the expectations that the Texans have for him in his second NFL season.

“However they want to incorporate me in the offense, putting me at different positions–whether that’s X, Z, F–no matter what. In the slot, outside. Whenever I can go out there and make a play,” Higgins told reporters in June. “We all know that the goal for the team is to put a bull on the ring. So, I’m going to contribute however I can.”

Higgins will not have to carry the load himself. However, with Collins’ injury history and draft classmate Jaylin Noel dealing with an issue currently, seeing Higgins’ progress is encouraging for the Texans.

They just need him to stay healthy himself.