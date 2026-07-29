C.J. Stroud Gets Update After Clear Words on Future With Texans

In the wake of Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio’s remarks about C.J. Stroud and his future with the organization–as well as comments from Stroud and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans–a new update has emerged.

Under contract through 2027, Stroud does not have a long-term extension in place.

Stroud stood his ground about his future. His resolve could prove to be well-founded following the latest read on the situation.

Texans Expected to Continue Working on C.J. Stroud Extension

Stroud drew attention and criticism in his return to the Texans’ facilities for training camp, with fans commenting on everything from his outfit to his facial expression, his gait, and his wardrobe.

But he also shared a confident message about his outlook for this coming season afterward.

Despite misplaced concerns over his arrival, Stroud’s camp and the Texans are expected to continue discussing an extension this summer with hopes of getting a deal done.

“The organization is absolutely behind him, and the organization would like to get and resign to a contract. And even though he did not walk in with the swagger and the aura that people are looking for, the Texans are behind the guy. He’s their quarterback moving forward, and I think they’re going to try to move ahead with a contract extension this summer,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on July 29.

“It doesn’t sound like they’ve made a whole lot of progress yet, but I think it’s something that Texans are going to keep trying to work at.

"The Houston Texans organization are behind CJ Stroud and he's their quarterback moving forward.. They're gonna try and move ahead with a contract extension this summer" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/vD0ymjLXS2 pic.twitter.com/DavuyNVPj1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2026

The Texans and Stroud’s camp, led by agent David Mughuleta, were not close on terms for a new deal in late June. That bolstered the idea that both sides could play out the 2026 season to make a long-term decision.

However, Schefter’s report, along with Caserio’s comments, provide different context.

C.J. Stroud Doubles Down About Future With Texans

Stroud had plenty of encouraging things to say about his teammates, including wide receivers Tank Dell and Jayden Higgins and running back David Montgomery. But Stroud’s remarks about his own future struck a familiar chord.

He also made it clear that he is letting Caserio and Mughuleta hammer out his contract situation.

“I think everything has been great. I’m focused on ball, . . . trying to just hold my bargain down on just the football side, and do what I can and what I should be doing as a quarterback of this team. So, I’m letting them handle it, and seems like everything is going great,” Stroud said on July 29, before answering a question about increased pressure given the uncertainty.

“I think pressure is part of my job. So, it’s just something that I think is part of the gig, and something that I’m not naive to. But also, I’ve learned you gotta keep the main thing the main thing, and just focus on one day at a time, one play.”

Stroud suggested he owed it to the game to keep working hard despite his uncertain future.

“Football has got me to even having the conversation to be able to get a second contract,” Stroud said. “I’ve got to focus on football.

Stroud insisted that he was leaving all of the particulars to Mughuleta and the Texans. He also doubled down on confidence, pointing to his track record so far in the league. Stroud has led the Texans to the playoffs in all three of his seasons as a pro.

“I think what I’ve done is what I’ve done on the field. And what I will do, we’ll see,” Stroud said.

“I’ve had some success, and I think I’ll continue to have success as a quarterback in this league. So, I’m excited for the future. And past all the contract stuff, I love playing football.”

DeMeco Ryans Gets Honest About Uncertainty Around C.J. Stroud

Stroud has support from the Texans, but he also does not have to worry about Ryans allowing it to be a distraction, at least in their interactions.

“I really don’t get into a lot of deep discussions with guys when it comes to the contract situation. Because I truly believe . . . you get the contract by what you do on the field. It doesn’t matter about what you say, what I say. It’s about how you perform on the field. If you’re worthy of getting a contract, and you deserve it, it’ll happen for you.

“Worrying is not going to change anything. It’s about the actions, about [what] you put in, and it’s about your body of work and experience of what you’ve shown. It’s not about just one moment when you get into contract negotiations; it’s about the entirety of your work.”

To that end, Stroud’s camp can point to the Texans’ failings as much as his.

The Texans hope their revamped offensive line and running game are enough to take pressure off Stroud. That remains to be seen, though.