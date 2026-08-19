Texans Turn to Cowboys for Help After Losing Jayden Higgins

The Houston Texans are once again looking to their in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, this time following the season-ending injury to wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

How exactly the Texans plan on overcoming the loss of Higgins remains unclear. What is clear is that the former second-round pick of the 2025 draft is already eager to get back, and the Texans are doing their part to help make that happen as soon (and safely) as possible.

That is why they felt compelled to turn to the Cowboys for a second time this offseason.

Texans Tab Cowboys for Help Amid Jayden Higgins News

“#Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper will perform the surgery on #Texans receiver Jayden Higgins’ torn ACL, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on August 19.

If that name rings a bell for Texans fans, it is because Cooper operated on another Texans player this summer: linebacker E.J. Speed. Speed tore his quad during the Texans’ offseason program.

He is expected to miss most, if not all, of the regular season.

“Texans veteran linebacker E.J. Speed suffered a partially torn quadriceps and partially torn quadriceps tendon that will require surgery and should allow him to return at some point this season, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on May 22. “Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper, a widely renowned orthopedic surgeon, is expected to perform the procedure, per sources.”

Texans Suffer ‘Devastating Blow’

Now, the Texans will look to adjust, be it with their current group of wide receivers or an option in free agency, or even via trade after losing Higgins.

“The available WR’s aren’t anything to write home about,” ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham posted on X on August 19. “Maybe when rosters trim to 53 there will be someone intriguing, but the Texans are going in house imo.”

The Texans certainly have options, while Higgins can only grind to get back on the field in 2027.

“Losing second-year WR Jayden Higgins with a torn ACL is a devastating blow to CJ Stroud and the Texans’ offense,” Texas sportswriter John McClain posted. “Higgins was the most improved player on the team going back to the end of last season. Tank Dell isn’t ready and Nick Caserio has to find a replacement.”

The Texans are optimistic about Dell’s trajectory, and they have youngsters Jared Wayne and Xavier Hutchinson, but those two are in the roles they have for a reason.

Texans Could Choose Reunion With Former Cowboys WR

The Texans could tap into their shared connection with the Cowboys, Brandin Cooks, who spent the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons with the Texans.

“Brandin Cooks can run and has experience in #Texans offense,” Wilson said in another post. “To me, he makes a lot of sense. Team will reset and make plans after season-ending torn ACL for Jayden Higgins.”

Wilson expects the Texans to look internally first, but Cooks was a common speculative option.

He was not the most popular option, but that is an example of how most potential (and arguably likely) Higgins replacement options are going to be imperfect for the Texans.