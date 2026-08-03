Former Texans Running Back Lands in NFC After Houston Exit

The Houston Texans appear to have made a corresponding move after their recent additions to the roster, with running back Evan Hull departing to make way for veteran Mario Edwards Jr., whom the Texans re-signed on Sunday.

However, Hull did not last long on the market, with news of his next destination circulating by Monday evening.

Hull is jumping conferences, heading to the NFC West.

Cardinals Scoop Up Ex-Texans RB Evan Hull

The Texans signed Hull as a free agent this offseason after a successful tryout during rookie minicamp in May.

“The #AZCardinals have claimed two players, via waivers,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on August 3, listing Hull along with defensive tackle Cam Horsley, formerly of the Tennessee Titans.

With their top three backs showing well, the Texans clearly viewed Hull as expendable.

A former fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, Hull is now on his fifth NFL team since entering the league in 2023.

Hull, who turns 26 in October, has rushed for 49 yards on 20 carries in his career, adding two receptions for 12 yards. He also returns kicks, logging seven for 179 yards in 2025 for the New Orleans Saints.

Hull has also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Arizona, Hull joins No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love in the Cardinals’ revamped running back room.

Hull is going from a team in the Texans that has its sights set on reaching a Super Bowl in 2026 to one that is hoping to climb out of the cellar in a tough NFC West, home of the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks and preseason favorite Los Angeles Rams.

Texans RB Room Deep

The Texans traded for David Montgomery, pairing him with 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks and 2026 sixth-rounder Jawhar Jordan.

They also still have British Brooks and undrafted rookies Josh Pitsenberger and Noah Whittington, the latter of whom was among those who drew attention during Monday’s training camp practice session.

The Texans’ running game has been a sore spot for several seasons.

Montgomery and Marks will lead the way, but Jordan showed well when given an opportunity last season, and should be a fine spell option.

How many backs the Texans keep remains to be seen. They have typically liked a bigger body, along with a pass catcher and/or a third-down option. Their current top trio can slot into each of those roles seamlessly.

Texans Cut Ties With UDFA OT

Hull was one of two players the Texans cut on Sunday, with offensive tackle Derrick Graham also parting company with the organization via waivers.

Graham is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tulane.

The Texans retooled their offensive line this offseason, including signing veteran tackle Braden Smith in free agency, while also retaining some of their experienced backups. Graham would have had a tough time making the Texans’ 53-man roster, as would Hull.

The Texans can have up to 91 players (90 standard contracts and one International Player Pathway program exemption) until the end of the preseason.

There could be several more shakeups on the roster before then.