Texans Add Young Wide Receiver as Veteran Heads to Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans are not just adding veteran safety George Odum to their game-day roster for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, they are also turning to rookie sixth-round pick and wide receiver Lewis Bond. However, the move comes amid unfortunate news on Texans veteran linebacker Jake Hummel.

The Texans announced via their official website on September 26 that they “placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list,” naming Hummel.

Hummel, 27, is in his first season with the Texans.

The veteran special teams staple has not recorded a tackle for the Texans, appearing in one of the team’s two games so far.

A former undrafted free agent, he has also been with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in his career. Hummel has 49 total tackles in a career spent largely in a reserve role, with one start in 59 appearances.

He is just the latest Texans linebacker to land on an injured list in 2026.

Hummel joins fellow backup K.C. Ossai and starter Henry To’oTo’o on the Texans’ IR, while intended LB3 E.J. Speed is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Texans Down to Last Move With Rookie Lewis Bond

In addition to losing Hummel, the Texans also announced that they “elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 3 at Indianapolis,” naming Bond along with making the news on Odum official.

Odum is officially out of practice squad elevations. The Texans must sign him to their 53-man roster if they wish to make him active moving forward.

This marks Bond’s second elevation.

Though he is a rookie and a draft pick of the Texans’, the elevation rules still apply just as they do to Odum. The Texans can elevate Bond once more after this. After that, they must sign him to their 53-man roster or find another option.

Bond did not draw a target during his NFL regular-season debut in the Texans’ 20-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, logging 13 snaps on offense, per Pro Football Reference.

Bond does not–or at least did not–contribute on special teams.