Texans Triplet Does Not Hold Back About C.J. Stroud

There is no denying that the 2026 season is shaping up to be critical for C.J. Stroud and his future with the Houston Texans, even with the former second-overall draft pick under contract through the 2027 season.

His teammates have shared their take on the situation, and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is the latest to address his QB’s immediate future.

Of course, a good season for Stroud could be good news for Hutchinson.

C.J. Stroud Gets Strong Support From Xavier Hutchinson Before Texans Training Camp

Hutchinson and Stroud were part of the same draft class, taken 203 slots and five rounds apart in 2023. So, he has seen Stroud go from an award-winning rookie to the polarizing fourth-year player that he is entering 2026.

However, Hutchinson still sees the upside of Stroud.

Moreover, he suspects that his QB will have a strong 2026 season, calling their time together as teammates “huge.”

“Honestly, just to see his growth from our first year to now, entering our fourth, it’s been amazing, man,” Hutchinson said on “Good Morning Football” on July 15. “A lot of people, we always want to talk about football, but the growth that he’s taken as a man is incredible. I’m super excited for him, too, as well. He has a big year ahead of him. But he’s prepared himself for it, and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

The nature of Stroud and the Texans’ postseason exit has led to a lot of the discourse around the young passer. But Hutchinson made it clear that the loss to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round was on the entire team.

He also doubled down on his high expectations for Stroud in 2026.

There have already been rumblings that the Texans could explore other options if Stroud struggles again, but others suggest that, while possible, that is not what Houston wants.

“First and foremost, I think you win and you lose as a team. It’s not all on C.J. But also, too, 2026 is going to be his time, and I’m excited to see that happen. And I think we’re going to get a good year out of him. But also, too, I just think it’s football. Not everything’s gonna bounce your way all the time, and that’s life, though, right?” Hutchinson said.

“With C.J., his back has been against the wall several times, and we’ve all seen him prevail through it. So, I think this is nothing new to him. And like I said, I’m excited for him, and I know that 2026 is going to be a good year.”

Hutchinson is one of three former Iowa State wide receivers on the Texans’ roster.

He, along with second-year pros and fellow ex-Cyclones Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, will look to elevate their games to better help Stroud this coming season.

Xavier Hutchinson Ready for Mental ‘Battle’

Unlike Stroud, Hutchinson is in the final year of his contract without a fifth-year option to tide him over until the Texans make a final decision. He is approaching it with the same forward-facing, optimistic approach with which he described Stroud.

Hutchinson said that preparation for his fourth season is “just mental” and that “everything starts in your mind.

He learned that from his father, former Navy chef Trent Hutchinson.

“My dad once told me that 80% of the battle is in your mind. So, if you can win it mentally, then everything else will take care of itself. God gave me these gifted abilities, and I’ve also worked hard for them. And as long as I stay sharp up here [points to head/mind], then everything else will come together.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that I learned: not to really put too much pressure on myself. This is a game that I’ve been playing since I was five years old. So, to try and go out there and try to overdo it, you’re just harming yourself.”

Hutchinson added, “Just to be me every day, carry that confidence on my shoulders and know that I put in the work to be where I’m at is something that I’ll carry into my fourth year.”

Xavier Hutchinson Praises Texans’ Defense

Hutchinson’s praise extended beyond Stroud, as he lauded the Texans’ defense’s role–specifically that of cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, and the Texans’ various safeties, including Jalen Pitre–in his development.

Hutchinson said the group gives him game-day-like reps in training camp and practice.

“It’s going to make you better, obviously. But just, you have to show up every day. And I think that’s the number one thing that I really learned going up against our defense, is that I can’t take a day off, because Sting, Kamari, Calen Bullock, even now we got [Jaylen] Reed, Jalen Pitre–those guys are going to bring it every single day,” Hutchinson said.

“They were the best defense in the league for a reason. That doesn’t happen by accident. That happens by what you’ve laid for your foundation for yourself. And I think, for me, being able to see it in real-time is something that I took away from it, and I’m very grateful to be able to go up against them, because it’s making me better at the end of the day. And I know that if I could beat them and I can win against them, then there’s no reason why I can’t win against anybody else on any given Sunday.”

The defense will give Hutchinson and the Texans’ offense opportunities. The Texans need the group–and especially Stroud–to deliver more consistently in 2026.