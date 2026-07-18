Texans Teammate Does Not Mince Words Amid Message to C.J. Stroud

Make no mistake, the Houston Texans players, by and large, are still firmly behind embattled starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. That is despite the Texans backing Stroud but failing so far to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio clearly understands the situation before him.

For Stroud, he can, at the very least, take solace in knowing that his teammates have not given up on him, as some around the league have.

C.J. Stroud Gets Strong Vote of Confidence From Texans Teammate

Stroud is heading into his fourth season with the Texans, who have picked up his fifth-year option, but remain far apart in terms of what his camp is seeking in an extension. He is coming off an uneven 2025 season that culminated in turnover-riddled playoffs.

It makes sense for both sides to push for a bounce-back in 2026 before resuming talks.

Regardless, Texans starting right guard Ed Ingram is not having any slander about his quarterback, noting that Stroud himself does not even pay attention to it.

“I want people to put some respect on my boy No. 7, my boy C.J. Stroud. Think about it: Ever since he’s been here, we’ve been to a playoff every year. This dude is a problem,” Ingram told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on July 18. “Been talking to him. He doesn’t let the comments and stuff get to him. Because at the end of the day, we just doing–we doing a job. We just playing a child’s game and making grown-man money.

“At the end of the day, I have so much faith in the kid, bro. He’s a freaking baller. I know this year, he’s going to lead this team to doing something that we’ve never done before. He’s definitely a problem. I have so much respect for him. Shout out to C.J. Stroud.”

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Ingram is entering his second season with the Texans.

His comments speak volumes about, first of all, his buy-in with the Texans. They also speak to just how much faith the locker room still has in Stroud, despite shifting perceptions.

C.J. Stroud Lands on Unfortunate Watchlist

Stroud’s situation may not be as dire as perceived, but the Texans’ QB was one of six players USA Today’s Jack McKessy has on watch to be benched at some point during the 2026 season.

McKessy noted Caserio’s comments about Stroud, but also the lack of a deal. He also noted the QB’s “alarming pattern of regression” over the past two seasons. McKessy gave Stroud some grace due to the offensive line woes, which the Texans believe they addressed this offseason.

However, McKessy did not absolve Stroud and believes Davis Mills could re-emerge.

“For a second straight year, Stroud faced pressure on more than 37% of his dropbacks. More notably, in 2025, Stroud’s decision making regressed. His 14 turnover-worthy plays (per Pro Football Focus) were tied for fourth-most in the NFL under pressure. His 35.5 PFF grade under pressure was third-worst in the league,” McKessy wrote on July 13.

“During three games that Stroud missed with a concussion, backup Davis Mills went 3-0 with 915 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Mills is also likely not the long-term answer for Houston given he already lost his starting quarterback job to Stroud in 2023. But if Stroud starts the 2026 season playing like he did in the 2025 playoffs, questions will be raised about whether or not Mills should get a second crack at the starting gig.”

Mills noted the reality of his situation at the start of his three-game stint last season, underscoring how significant a decision it would be for the Texans to go away from Stroud.