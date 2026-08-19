Texans Wide Receiver Revealed to Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury

The Houston Texans have been battling the injury bug at training camp lately, with their wide receiver room getting hit hard in recent days. While Tank Dell appears to be making progress in his injury rehab, several of the team’s other players at this spot are dealing with their own ailments.

Second-year wideout Jayden Higgins was the latest guy to be added to that group, as he was forced to leave the team’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders early on Tuesday due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, the Texans‘ worst fears regarding Higgins’ injury status have come to fruition, as reports indicate he has suffered a season-ending injury.

Texans Lose Jayden Higgins to Torn ACL

Houston selected Higgins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a key piece of the team’s passing attack. Suiting up in all 17 games as a rookie, Higgins caught 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns, and by the end of the year, he was essentially the Texans’ No. 2 wide receiver behind Nico Collins.

Even with a guy like Dell returning, Higgins was in line to reprise his role as the team’s No. 2 wideout entering the 2026 campaign. With fellow second-year pass catcher Jaylin Noel also battling his own injury woes, in addition to Dell’s aforementioned return, Higgins had an opportunity to solidify his role on offense throughout training camp, and he quickly established himself as one of Houston’s standout performers in the early going.

Concern arose for Higgins when he suffered an apparent knee injury on Tuesday, and while he was able to walk off the field under his own power, the fact that he didn’t return to practice wasn’t a good sign. Sure enough, Higgins has reportedly suffered a torn ACL, which will end his 2026 campaign before it has even begun.

“Sources: Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL yesterday during the joint practice against the Raiders. A tough blow to the Houston receiving room,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Texans Must Find a Replacement for Jayden Higgins

Losing Higgins is a huge blow, not because of the team’s other injuries at this position, but because of how solid he looked early on in training camp. Now that he’s out, guys like Dell, Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson are going to have to step up in order to ensure that the passing game doesn’t suffer. The front office also could potentially target a handful of external options in free agency or on the trade market.

The 2026 campaign is being viewed as a make-or-break season for the Texans’ offense, so not having Higgins at their disposal is going to make things quite difficult. Houston will hope that several of its other players at this spot can get healthy, because if it doesn’t properly replace Higgins, his absence could present problems for the offense all year long, which is the last thing this team needs.