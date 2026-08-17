Texans’ Tank Dell Sends Clear Message After DeMeco Ryans’ Comments

The Houston Texans have missed Tank Dell on the field for more than one year.

Because of that, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and his staff are not looking to get overaggressive with the former Houston Cougars star.

Dell tore multiple ligaments and dislocated his kneecap during the 2024 regular season and missed the entire 2025 campaign. He avoided an injury list to start training camp and has participated, but the Texans still sound as though they are taking is slowly.

Tank Dell Reacts After DeMeco Ryans Gets Honest

“Well, Tank, he’s on his own plan,” Ryans told reporters on August 17. “So, however that looks, whatever it entails, it’ll be all geared toward what’s best for Tank Dell.”

Ryans is notoriously tight-lipped about player injuries, choosing to protect their privacy whenever possible. He cited that belief system and his past as a player regarding Joe Mixon last season.

For his part, Dell appears undeterred.

“Quitters never win and winners never quit… simple,” Dell posted on X on August 17 in the wake of his nebulous outlook in Week 2 of the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Most fitting of all, the post preceding Dell’s remark on Monday was in May, in which he said, “I watched them all turn they back and leave me [black heart emoji],” including an edited image of himself in full uniform.

Ryans has said that every healthy Texans player will play against the Raiders.

It does not sound as though the Texans coaching and training staff are convinced that Dell is ready yet, though.

DeMeco Ryans ‘Proud’ of Tank Dell

Dell, who drew attention after missing practice on Sunday, received lofty praise from Ryans, who touted him as an early candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.

Still, they will not rush him back too fast amid what has been a deliberate process.

“He has my vote, too. We’ve taken our time to kind of ramp them up slowly. So, our first week he was just on the side still, working, just some individual stuff with his position coach at the practice. And now, this past week, he got into routes on air. He got into group install. And yesterday, for the first time, he was able to get in the team drills,” Ryans said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on August 14

“I was able to highlight him in a team meeting. It just brought a huge smile to my face. Because he was in, his first rep. He ran an outstanding slant route. Beat the corner, got the ball inside. So, it was just it was it’s beautiful to watch it.

Ryans called it a “great moment for a kid who went through such a devastating injury.”

The Texans will not deviate from their plan for Dell, though, which again sounds like that means he will not play against the Raiders.

“Now, to see him rebound, to how much time and work that he’s put in, man, I’m proud of him. And we’ll keep giving him a little bit more every day. Planning for him to, hopefully, get out there preseason–in one of these preseason games coming up–and then be ready to go for the season.”

Dell could still prove himself to the Texans before the Raiders game. However, Ryans and Co. have operated with an abundance of caution so far.