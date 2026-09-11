Houston Texans Cornerback Taking Action After Punishment From NFL

Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith is not taking the NFL’s decision lying down.

Smith, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, received a fine of $7,779 following the conclusion of the preseason. It was initially unclear when the infraction occurred, but KPRC’2 Aaron Wilson did report that it was for a uniform violation.

Smith had not been dinged for such an infraction during the exhibition slate, but the NFL’s review process got him.

Once again, Wilson provided clarity on the matter, revealing Smith’s plan of attack.

“#Texans corner Jaylin Smith is appealing $7,779 #NFL fine for uniform violation per league source,” Wilson reported on X on September 11, noting that the fine was “from preseason game vs. #Raiders levied for unauthorized shoe logo visible during warmups.”

#Texans corner Jaylin Smith is appealing $7,779 #NFL fine for uniform violation per league source, from preseason game vs. #Raiders levied for unauthorized shoe logo visible during warmups. https://t.co/tQWUqyinSd — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 11, 2026

The NFL’s official outfitter is Nike. It remains unclear what logo Smith displayed, but his decision to appeal is noteworthy.

Texans’ Jaylin Smith Can Cite NFL in Appeal

The Texans selected Smith with the 97th overall pick of the 2025 draft. He is on a four-year, $6.1 million rookie-scale contract. The fine against him would be less than .007% of his 1.1 million base salary in 2026. That is, if the decision holds up against further scrutiny.

However, Smith may have principle on his side, with the NFL calling fines a “last resort.”

“The NFL makes sure that all players, teams and key staff know what constitutes a violation and what will lead to a fine or other accountability measures,” the NFL’s operations guide states. “Compliance officers communicate with teams that are being spotted too often for a particular foul, such as late hits. A coach can then work with the players to fix the issue and avoid additional fines.”

Moreover, the NFL’s vice president of compliance, Akil Coad, also noted that players would be given an opportunity to correct any potential violations.

“We don’t want to fine anybody,” Coad said, adding that they “actively try to prevent it.”

NFL Serious About Process

One such method that the league looks to avoid fining players is having “two former players at each stadium to help address uniform issues before the game starts and to try to avoid implementing accountability measures,” per the operations guide.

Smith could argue that some part of that process did not happen, though whether or not that is true is unclear at this time.

That is, even if his actions suggest some level of confidence.

“The rules exist for the good of the game, and complying with them is a shared responsibility. During the offseason, players receive clear instructions on violations and penalties. The NFL and its Compliance Department apply those rules consistently and fairly for all 32 teams and their players,” the NFL states.

“Football Operations staff, including Executive Vice President Troy Vincent, Sr., personally visit players who have run afoul of the rules. They review the league’s expectations and offer advice on preventing future fines or suspensions. In many cases, players are shown videos of their past infractions and are told how to correct the behavior that resulted in the fine.”