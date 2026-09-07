NFL Punishes Second-Year Texans Playmaker Before Opener vs Bills

The Houston Texans, and more specifically, second-year cornerback Jaylin Smith, received bad news from the NFL on Monday.

“#NFL fining #Texans corner Jaylin Smith $7,779 for uniform violation per league source, from preseason game,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 7, revealing the surprise decision.

The decision was not part of the NFL’s week’s fine announcements at all during the preseason.

Texans’ Jaylin Smith Fined By NFL

The NFL’s uniform policy is extensive, covering things like sock length to “overbuilt” custom facemasks and, of course, jerseys. So, it is not surprising that the league went back and dinged Smith for a violation it found upon further review.

Per the NFL, fines for uniform violations can run up to $5,971 on first offenses and as much as $17,911 for second offenses. Smith received more than the minimum, but avoided the max.

It remains unclear what part of the rule Smith broke or in which game the infraction took place.

This preseason, Smith played in all three of the Texans’ preseason games, logging 67 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Smith was a third-round pick, taken 97th overall by the Texans in the 2025 draft. He appeared in four games as a rookie, largely due to injuries.

Texans Eyeing Secondary Help

Smith’s fine notably comes on a day when the Texans were exploring outside options for their secondary, including former Arizona Cardinals nickelback Jaden Davis.

The situations are not necessarily (and most likely are not) linked, though

Still, that is the role Smith would most likely fill for the current Texans. Of course, Jalen Pitre is the Texans’ starting nickel. It is possible the Texans prefer Smith on the perimeter, where he would work behind starters Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamrai Lassiter.

He would join fellow reserves in Super Bowl champion Tremon Smith and rookie undrafted free agent Collin Wright.

The Texans’ cornerback room has an intriguing mix of talent, youth, and veteran leadership.