Former Bengals, Texans Star Joe Mixon Sends Message Ahead of Week 2 Showdown

Pro Bowler Joe Mixon picked a fine week to break his social media silence, with both of his former teams–the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans–set to face off in Week 2.

Mixon also chose an appropriate message amid the impending clash.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans during the 2024 offseason. He posted over 1,300 yards from scrimmage during the campaign. However, Mixon missed the 2025 season with a still-undisclosed foot injury, and the Texans released him during the 2026 offseason.

Mixon had been MIA on social media since posting, “Mannnnn I wish I was playing…” on X in January, just under two months before the Texans cut ties.

It is unclear who Mixon is rooting for, but he certainly suggested he is rejuvenated by something.

The Undertaker rising from the mat GIF has become synonymous with coming back from seemingly insurmountable odds. So, it is also quite possible that Mixon is simply expressing his return to health from his mysterious and most recent injury in a noteworthy history.

Bengals, Texans Struggled Without Joe Mixon

Getty Neither the Bengals nor the Texans bounced back immediately after losing or moving on from Joe Mixon.

Mixon, a former second-round pick (48th overall) by the Bengals in 2017, was every bit the dual-threat weapon he was cracked up to be for the Texans.

His 4.1 yards per carry in 2021 tied his 2021 Pro Bowl season for his second-best mark ever. His8.6 yards per reception set a new personal best. Without him in 2024, the Bengals ranked 30th in rushing, while the Texans finished 22nd last season.

However, both clubs have since found suitable replacements.

The Bengals have another dual-threat in Chase Brown, who posted 1,456 yards from scrimmage in 2025.

The Texans made another trade, this time with the Detroit Lions for David Montgomery. He was not terribly efficient in Week 1. However, he accounted for 3 rushing touchdowns. He also comes with less wear and tear than other backs his age after working in a tandem with the Lions.

Texans Still Paying for Joe Mixon Trade

Getty The Texans are still paying for Joe Mixon, but the Bengals have washed their hands of the Pro Bowler.

The Bengals have completely washed their hands of Mixon, but the Texans are still paying the price. Not because of the trade, though. Instead, it is their decision to then sign the former Oklahoma Sooner to a three-year, $27.5 million extension in the aftermath.

Mixon is on the Texans’ books this season with a $2 million dead cap hit.

The Texans will be free and clear next offseason. Still, the relatively small penalty is a reminder of a promising decision gone wrong.

It also remains unclear just what injury Mixon sustained that led to his eventual departure from the Texans. The Texans likely would have looked to him and not Montgomery to get a win against the Bengals in Week 2 after their 0-1 start.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio attempted to quell the rumor mill, which ran rampant.

That did not happen, though. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans only leaned on his preference to side with player privacy regarding injuries, particularly those not related to football.

For his career so far, Mixon has earned $55.4 million. He has 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns on 1,816 attempts, with another 319-2,448-14 line as a pass catcher in his career. Mixon turned 30 years old in July.