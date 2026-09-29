Texans Add History-Making Former Bears Linebacker, Rookie Pass-Catcher

The Houston Texans moved quickly to replace Mitchell Tinsley after he left the practice squad to rejoin the Cincinnati Bengals, while also bolstering their linebacker depth with Caleb Johnson.

“#Texans sign wide receiver Treyvhon Saunders to practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 29.

Saunders initially signed with the Texans as a college free agent but was cut at the deadline.

“Saunders projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect that fits best in a Spread/West Coast hybrid scheme that allows him to do his work after the catch,” FCS On SI’s Gerald J. Huggins II wrote in February of the former Colgate standout, later adding. “Due to some needed route-running refinement, he should be in an offense that does a good job of scheming players open, allowing them to use their run-after-catch ability. With added value on special teams, he can be a WR5 or 6 on an NFL roster.”

The special teams versatility gives him a bit of a leg up on Lewis Bond, a sixth-round pick and fan favorite who has drawn one target in his two games and is down to his final standard elevation from the practice squad for game days.

Of course, the Texans adding Johnson to the mix at linebacker is just as noteworthy as bringing Saunders back at wide receiver.

Texans Add Veteran LB Caleb Johnson

Like Saunders, Johnson is returning to the Texans after spending part of the preseason with the franchise.

“#Texans sign veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson to practice squad, per a league source,” Wilson reported in a follow-up post. “Johnson, the first @HouChristianU #NFL player in school history, has 40 career tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, previously #Bears #Jaguars #Falcons #Dolphins.”

The Texans have been devastated by linebacker injuries. E.J. Speed and Henry To’oTo’o are both on injured lists. Azeez Al-Shaair had to check out of their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts twice due to different issues.

Johnson, 28, has played in 67 NFL games, all as a reserve.