Texans Cuts Tracker: Veteran Quarterback Among First Out as 53-Man Roster Forms

The Houston Texans and head coach DeMeco Ryans have started the admittedly difficult process of parting ways with players as they get the roster down to 53 players, starting with Stephen Hall and Brett Rypien.

Hall is a rookie undrafted free agent, while Rypien is the more relative newcomer, despite being a veteran journeyman.

That just underscores the sweeping nature of the decisions at this time of year.

Texans Roster Cuts Tracker (Source)

Texans QB Brett Rypien Among Initial Cuts

Hall signed with the Texans in April, but he joined arguably their strongest position top to bottom at cornerback, while frames Rypien’s situation was complicated.

He joined as a clear-cut, need-based QB3 behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills after Texans QB Graham Mertz tore his ACL during the preseason. However, he did not perform well, even given the circumstances.

Johnson, a linebacker, is a candidate to return to the practice squad, per Wilson.

That would make sense given injuries and relative inexperience they have behind top starterts Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o.

This is hardly the final set of moves the Texans will make, but it could be telling that these were the initial wave. If difficult decisions take more time to finalize, then the players cut on Saturday made their respective teams’ decisions relatively easy.

Texans Practice Squad Coming Soon

Several players who are released between now and the deadline–which is 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30–will be candidates to return to the practice squad like Johnson is.

Ryans made it clear that they would evaluate players’ entire time with them this spring and summer, not an individual play in a game or practice rep. That means players like Rypien, who signed with the Texans on August 15, could still be candidates.

The Texans can have up to 16 players on their practice squad on standard contracts.

They can also have a 17th player, provided that player is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

This story will be updated.