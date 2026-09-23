Former Texans Defensive Tackle Joins 49ers in Roster Tweak

Former Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones has another new home.

“The 49ers are signing veteran DT Naquan Jones off the Vikings practice squad, per source,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on September 23.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2021, Jones, 28, appeared in four games for the Texans in 2025. He tallied 3 total tackles in a reserve role. He has 102 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in 60 regular-season games with eight starts.

In addition to the Texans, Vikings, and now the 49ers, Jones has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers in his career.

A return to the Texans was not among the possible outcomes for Jones after how his time ended.

Ex-Texans DT Naquan Jones Heads to 49ers

The news comes well after it was made clear that Jones was not going to return to the Texans. Houston decided to make him part of their cuts at the end of August. That was as they got their roster within the 53-player limit for the regular season.

“One of #Texans more difficult cuts was defensive tackle Naquan Jones. Now, former #Chargers #Titans @MSU_Football to head off to other #NFL opportunities, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Has recorded 102 career tackles and 6 1/2 sacks and had good preseason.”

Jones was excited about re-joining Houston this past offseason.

“I believe it’s going to be something great,” Jones told Wilson after his deal to return, adding, “I’m grateful and excited to be a part” of what the Texans are building.”

Instead, the Texans let Jones go to make room for others. Now, he is joining a 49ers team that is off to a 2-0 start. That is unlike the Texans, who are 0-2 so far this season. The Texans do not have to worry about a revenge game at this point.

They are not scheduled to face the 49ers this season.