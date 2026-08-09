Texans Face New Injury Concerns Behind David Montgomery

The Houston Texans have now lost a second player at one critical position just under two weeks into training camp, with Jawhar Jordan joining a growing injury list.

Jordan is in his third season with the Texans. A former sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, he came on late during the 2025 season. Jordan broke out with over 100 rushing yards in his debut in Week 15.

Now, amid his strong camp, Jordan has suffered a setback.

Texans Face New Injury Concern in RB Room With Jawhar Jordan

“Jawhar Jordan, third running back, sidelined with hip flexor strain, per league sources, and team hopes to get him back in roughly a week,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on August 8.

“Jordan has excelled at camp.”

SportsRadio 610’s Reginal Adetula recently touted Jordan’s strong summer, picking him as the player generating the “biggest buzz.”

“He looks about as shifty as you could probably ask,” Adetula said on the “Texans Collective” podcast in a clip shared on X on August 5, adding, “I think that he’s looked pretty damn good early on” and that “Jawhar Jordan’s style very much fits what they’re doing, at least in the group there. I kind of like what I’ve seen from him earlier.”

Jordan’s injury comes as the Texans are without backup running back (and fullback and special teams ace) British Brooks. He is expected to miss an estimated three weeks due to a broken hand. The Texans still have starter David Montgomery and 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks.

Still, Jordan–a sixth-round selection in 2024–has 43 carries for 193 yards in his career.

“Rest up Jawhar!” Houston Stressans’ Garrett Williams posted on X on August 8, noting that “Those hip flexor strains can stick around for a while.

He also caught seven passes for 35 yards and appeared set to contribute from the outset this season. Hopefully for the Texans, he can return sooner rather than later. The Texans signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Owen Wright amid their injuries