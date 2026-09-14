Texans Starter Takes Blame for Crushing Bills Loss

The Houston Texans were one catch from potentially turning a troubling defensive performance into a Week 1 victory. The football reached Kamari Lassiter’s hands, but the win slipped through them.

Houston led the Buffalo Bills 31-30 with 1:48 remaining when Josh Allen overthrew Joshua Palmer in the end zone. As the Houston Chronicle detailed, the pass struck Lassiter in the numbers, giving him a chance to secure an interception that could have ended the game.

One snap later, Allen returned to Palmer. The receiver beat Lassiter on a deep post, safety Calen Bullock arrived too late, and Buffalo completed a 34-yard touchdown that became the deciding score in Houston’s 36-31 loss.

Kamari Lassiter Put the Loss on Himself

Lassiter did not hide from his role in the dramatic reversal. The third-year cornerback delivered the strongest assessment of his performance from anyone in Houston’s locker room.

“I feel like everyone played great, everyone but me. So, I’ve just got to be better,” Lassiter said, according to The Associated Press.

That statement carried weight because the final sequence was not his only difficult moment. Lassiter also drew a 46-yard pass-interference penalty while covering DJ Moore in the first half. The flag placed Buffalo at Houston’s 1-yard line, and Allen scored two plays later.

Lassiter said Houston cannot lean on its 2025 success because those results no longer count. His performance Sunday, he acknowledged, failed to reach the required standard.

The accountability matters, but the Texans cannot reasonably place the entire defeat on one defender. Buffalo accumulated 409 yards, while Allen completed 20-of-29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns. He added two more scores as a runner.

Texans Face an Immediate Test After Collapse

Houston entered 2026 expecting its defense to remain the foundation of a Super Bowl contender. Last season, the unit led the NFL in yards allowed and ranked second in points allowed. Buffalo immediately challenged that reputation.

Dalton Kincaid recorded a career-high 130 receiving yards, while Moore produced 100 yards and a touchdown in his Bills debut. Head coach DeMeco Ryans pointed to explosive plays and missed takeaway opportunities as the central problems.

Lassiter’s response gives Houston one encouraging takeaway. He accepted responsibility without making excuses or redirecting attention toward C.J. Stroud’s two lost fumbles.

The Texans now must determine whether Sunday represented an opening-week stumble or exposed a larger weakness. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins visit Reliant Stadium in Week 2, leaving Lassiter and the secondary little time to recover.

The response will matter because Houston deliberately built its roster to win AFC games through defense. Stars are expected to finish those moments, especially when the offense supplies 31 points.

One dropped interception does not erase Lassiter’s first two NFL seasons. His next performance, however, will show how quickly he can respond after the most painful sequence of his young career.