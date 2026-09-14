Texans’ $24.75 Million Fix Raises an Early Alarm

The Houston Texans paid Reed Blankenship to make the back of their defense safer. His first regular-season game instead produced the exact type of explosive mistake the organization expected him to prevent.

Blankenship was one of several defenders who struggled in Houston’s 36-31 loss to Buffalo, but one second-quarter play placed the new safety directly under scrutiny.

Josh Allen delivered a pass toward DJ Moore as Blankenship attempted to make a diving play on the football. Moore secured it, stayed on his feet and completed a 43-yard touchdown that extended Buffalo’s lead to 24-14.

The Houston Chronicle’s report card described the play as a missed interception and gave the entire Texans secondary an F. That is a difficult opening grade for one of Houston’s largest offseason investments.

Reed Blankenship Was Supposed to Fill the Final Hole

Houston signed Blankenship to a three-year, $24.75 million contract with $16.5 million guaranteed in March. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the terms, which were detailed in Heavy’s original transaction story.

The Texans did not need Blankenship to become the face of their defense. They already had Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock. They needed the former Philadelphia Eagles starter to provide reliability alongside that star-heavy group.

Blankenship arrived with considerable experience. He started 50 of his 56 games for Philadelphia and recorded 83 tackles, four passes defended and one interception during the 2025 regular season.

His contract reflected Houston’s confidence that he could stabilize the one uncertain position in an otherwise elite secondary. The opener made that confidence easier to question, even if it is far too early to declare the signing a mistake.

Texans Need a Fast Answer Against Cincinnati

Blankenship was not responsible for every breakdown. Allen passed for 334 yards, Dalton Kincaid accumulated a career-high 130 receiving yards, and Moore finished with a 5/100/1 line. Lassiter also dropped a potential winning interception before allowing Joshua Palmer’s decisive touchdown.

Still, fan reaction quickly reached Blankenship. Battle Red Blog singled him out while describing the secondary’s performance, and Texans fans questioned the signing across postgame discussion threads.

That concern is understandable because Buffalo repeatedly attacked the middle and deep areas Houston rebuilt the safety room to protect during the offseason.

That frustration comes with the contract. A young player can receive patience after an opening-week mistake. A veteran guaranteed $16.5 million to eliminate a weakness will face immediate expectations.

There is no indication Houston plans to change Blankenship’s role, and one aggressive mistake should not outweigh four years of NFL work. His decision-making will nevertheless receive more attention when the Texans host Joe Burrow and Cincinnati in Week 2.

Blankenship does not need an interception to quiet the concern. Houston first needs him to keep completions in front of the defense, communicate cleanly and ensure one missed opportunity does not become another touchdown.