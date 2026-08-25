Kayshon Boutte Gets Texans Reality Check After Strong Words From Pats All-Pro

The Houston Texans made a splash move, swinging a trade for now-former New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who gives them a new WR2 opposite Pro Bowler Nico Collins on the perimeter.

Christian Gonzalez, another Pro Bowler and Boutte’s former teammate, has since weighed in.

However, the idea of what the Texans have planned for Boutte following the trade may not align with the reality.

Kayshon Boutte Gets Reality Check About Texans Trade

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry spoke candidly about the Patriots trading Boutte to the Texans. Perry said the Patriots were not actively shopping Boutte, and that they were willing to retain seven receivers. The Texans just made an offer they were comfortable with.

Boutte is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due for a raise on his next deal.

However, it is unclear if he will get that raise with the Texans, particularly with Perry noting that Boutte might not start.

“Just talking to people in Houston, it doesn’t sound like he’s assumed to be a starter even there. Better than Tank Dell,” Perry said on “Toucher & Hardy” on August 25.

“They’re not necessarily enamored with this guy. They don’t feel as though they’ve gotten one over the Patriots, and this is like this massive steal for them–even though they have a need at the position now, given that they’ve dealt with some injuries there recently. So, this is–it’s sort of a mid-to-lower-level kind of move.”

Perry offered a similar take on safety Jaylen Reed, whom the Texans sent to the Patriots along with a 2028 seventh-round pick in the trade for Boutte.

It is unclear who Perry spoke with, but it would be surprising if Boutte was not a starter for the Texans once he is up to speed, whenever that may be.

Texans Projected to Cut Sterling Shepard, Super Bowl Champ & More After Kayshon Boutte Trade

Before the Texans’ trade, ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime projected the Texans would keep six receivers.

Those six were Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Lewis Bond, and Justin Watson. Bien-Aime also noted Jayden Higgins’ season-ending injury and that Dell is not up to full speed yet in the August 24 article.

That is what fostered the environment to target Boutte, leading to a different projection from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander on August 25.

Alexander projected that the Texans will cut Watson, a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Alexander also noted that Dell is still working his way back. However, the Texans’ trade for Boutte gave Houston their WR2 and forced Watson off the final six-man group in Alexander’s projection.

The Texans’ practice squad will feature some intriguing names in that case, with former undrafted free agent Jared Wayne, an incumbent, likely headed back to the group.

If that is what happens, Boutte will have already made a noteworthy impact on the Texans.

Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Sends Message to Kayshon Boutte

Boutte and Gonzalez, a Second Team All-Pro in 2024, were draft classmates, taken 170 selections apart in the 2023 draft. The Patriots selected Gonzalez in the first round with the 17th overall pick, taking Boutte in Round 6 at No. 187 overall.

They were both key cogs in the Patriots’ 14-win season and run to the Super Bowl in 2025.

“Go do what you do fam [“100” emoji]…,” Gonzalez posted on his Instagram story on August 24. “Damnnnn [facepalm emoji].”

Now, they are rivals, and they could very well meet in the postseason in 2026. Boutte, Gonzalez, and the Patriots eliminated the Texans in the Divisional Round last year.