Homegrown Former Texans Starting Quarterback Gets Significant Career Update

Former Houston Texans starting quarterback Case Keenum could make his first start since the 2023 season.

That was with the Texans in what was Keenum’s second stint with the organization.

“#Bears QB Tyson Bagent is dealing with a concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on September 22. “With Caleb Williams likely out with a hamstring injury, Case Keenum could be the starter vs the #Eagles.”

Rapoport followed his post up with a posted clip of his appearance on television, further explaining the situation.

It sets up well for Keenum.

“We don’t know if Tyson Bagent is going to play. Sources, say Tyson Bagent is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He is dealing with a concussion,” Rapoport said on “Big Day” on September 22.

“They have Monday night, against the Eagles. So, Caleb [Williams], they already said is not going to practice, likely gonna miss [Week 3]. With Tyson Bagent dealing with a concussion, Case Keenum would be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Monday night against the Eagles.”

The Texans knew plenty about Case Keenum before turning to him as their starting quarterback in 2013 and 2014. After he spent the 2025 season with the Bears, they have plenty of confidence in the former Houston Cougars star and record-setting passer, too.

“It’s just been a phenomenal fit,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters in January, per The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

“And yet I know that if he ever needed to play, he could still play at a high level, too.”

The Bears are hopeful that Williams’ injury is not long-term, while Bagent is said to have suffered his concussion late in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Notably, and fortunately for them, the Bears recently re-signed undrafted rookie free agent Miller Moss to their practice squad. Moss drew attention from the Texans amid their QB injury woes.

The Texans do not have a healthy third QB on their 53-man or practice squad roster.

Case Keenum Sent Strong Message on Texans QB

Keenum still keeps up with his former team, commenting last year on fellow backup Davis Mills’ final start in place of C.J. Stroud in 2025, a 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills.

“I was so-o pumped about Davis, man,” told Clocker Sports in November 2025, noting that Mills “didn’t start very strong.” befor adding, “But, man, he is just Steady Eddie, and it was fun to watch him.”

Like Keenum, Mills was the Texans’s starter before Stroud.

Keenum, 38, spent four seasons with the Texans–2013, 2014, 2023, and 2024, the latter of which he missed due to injury.

The veteran threw for 2,486 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions during is tenure, logging a 3-9 record and starting all 12 of the games he appeared in. For his career, Keenum has a 15,175-79-51 line.

The Texans will not face the Bears during the regular season.

It would take a run to the Super Bowl for Keenum’s current team and one of his several others to meet up during the 2026-27 slate.