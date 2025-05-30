Former Texans Teammate Sends Strong Message About C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is heading into a critical third season with the Houston Texans, which follows a historic rookie campaign and a less impressive sophomore effort. Stroud will be extension-eligible in 2026, so the Texans must be certain about his ceiling.

Former Texans quarterback Case Keenum believes Stroud is everything a team could ask for and more, and said so despite being on a new team.

Keenum offered the praise during his introductory press conference with the Chicago Bears.

“C.J.’s a special player,” Keenum told reporters on May 28. “He did stuff as a rookie, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen any quarterback do. And I think, honestly, probably should have been more in contention for the MVP that year. If he wasn’t a rookie, and it hadn’t taken people by surprise, I think he would have been more in the discussion for MVP, not just Offensive Rookie of the Year. That’s how special I think that young man is.”

“Stroud’s campaign came with many highs and some lows, but it all resulted in him becoming just the fifth rookie to pass for 4,000 yards in a season and the first Ohio State quarterback to be named to a Pro Bowl,” ESPN’s DJ Ben-Aime wrote in February 2024. “His connection with another rookie, receiver Tank Dell, was also prolific. They finished with the eighth-most passing yards for a first-year quarterback and wide receiver duo.”

Stroud also put forth a historic effort in the postseason, tying for the third-highest passer rating in the playoffs (157.2), becoming the first quarterback drafted in the top two selections since 1967 to win a playoff game as a rookie, and is the youngest QB to win a playoff game.

Case Keenum Calls Texans Tenure a ‘Special’ Experience

Keenum is a native of Abilene, Texas, and he spent five college seasons and the first two years of his NFL career with the Texans. Keenum split seven seasons between six teams before returning to the Texans in 2023 as Stroud’s backup.

He has opened a regular season as a starter three times in his career, spending his other eight years as a backup.

Even with all of that experience (64 starts in 78 total games), the Texans were “special.”

“Learned a lot. I learned that it’s really fun to lead from behind. Not necessarily be the one out in front, but helping support the guy who’s leading in front,” Keenum said. “[It is] among a lot of other things, but that was pretty special to do.”

QB CJ Stroud and Case Keenum reporting for day 1 of Texans training camp. pic.twitter.com/P2uJVzhAN6 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 18, 2024

Keenum is in a similar spot with the Bears as he was on the Texans behind Stroud, backing up Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

He said he could consider going into coaching after his playing career is over.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud ‘Next Up’ for Big Payday

Keenum’s comments offer a reminder about Stroud, who threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on 63.2% completion in 2024 in a down season by the standard he set as a rookie.

Fittingly, the remarks come well ahead of his extension eligibility next offseason.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan listed Stroud as the Texans player “next up” for a contract extension, which several of his teammates have already received.

“Stroud will be eligible for an extension after the 2025 season and could reset the market,” Sullivan wrote on May 23. “He’s set to be the latest quarterback to cash in. Stroud has led Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles and two playoff wins during his tenure.”