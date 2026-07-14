Texans Get Good News About Polarizing Rookie Draft Pick

The Houston Texans were snake-bitten at the tight end position during the 2025 season, and the hope is that Marlin Klein will be part of the solution.

He joins a crowded room, led by starter Dalton Schultz and, most likely, newcomer Foster Moreau. However, Klein has a chance to earn a role early in a group that has proven little beyond the veteran and former Dallas Cowboys fourth-round selection.

That is, if Klein can get healthy after being sidelined during the Texans’ offseason program.

Marlin Klein Expected Back on Field for Texans Minicamp

Texans participated in a limited capacity during the Texans’ offseason program. He could return to full participation in training camp.

The Texans’ veteran players will report for camp on July 28.

“Marlin Klein just strained his hamstring, and that’s why they signed Louis Hansen–the tight end out of Connecticut, former teammate at Michigan–to fill in,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a video on YouTube on July 13.

“The good news is, per sources, that they will have Marlin Klein out there for training camp, and he’s expected to be full go.”

The Texans navigated multiple injuries at tight end last season.

That was in addition to the inconsistent play at the position. And while Klein was a polarizing pick, the Texans had long targeted him and vice versa before he finally heard his name called on Day 2 of the draft.

Marlin Klein ‘Got His Wish’

The Texans selected Klein ahead of some other high-profile prospects. However, few of them were at positions of need. This is a team that won 12 games during the 2025 regular season. That made the Texans’ choice clearer, and Klein was already on board.

“New #Texans TE Marlin Klein said he wanted to be drafted to Houston. He texted tight ends coach James Ferentz this morning and told him to let’s make it happen. He liked the toughness they play with and the family environment,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X in April.

“He got his wish.”

Alexander detailed why the Texans targeted Klein. He underscored just how significant his being limited during the offseason program was, noting “inconsistency” behind Scultz created a need.

“According to four sources with knowledge of the Texans’ thinking, Klein was their favorite tight end among those left on their board entering the draft’s second day. They liked his athleticism, his intelligence, his ability to catch passes and block, and felt his best days were ahead of him,” Alexander wrote in an article later in April, adding that the Texans’ “plan going into Friday was to take him at some point that night.”

“Klein fills what was thought to be one of the Texans’ biggest needs coming into the draft. It was Houston’s thinnest position group last season after Brevin Jordan suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Cade Stover suffered an injury that kept him out for several weeks.”

The Texans hopefully indeed get to see what they have in Klein in camp.

He could still earn ha significant role behind Schultz this coming season. He has some ground to make up, though. Jordan turned heads during the offseason program.