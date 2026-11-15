Houston Texans Player Facing NFL Punishment After Game-Changing Mistake

The Houston Texans are 3-6 on the season following their loss to the Clevelad Browns in Week 9, and they can highlight a game-altering play involving cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

During the fourth quarter, on a second-and-11 play from the 50-yard line with less than two minutes to go in the contest, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson attempted a pass to wide receiver Tylan Wallace that fell incomplete.

Rather than a third-and-long, though, officials flagged Lassiter for “unnecessary roughness.”

As Lassiter explained, he was making a play on the football. However, his helmet made contact with Wallace’s, drawing the flag.

If the play sticks, Lassiter could face a fine for a “hit on a defenseless player,” which is what officials ruled during the contest. Those carry fines up to $17,911 for first-time offenses and as much as $23,882 for second offenses.

This would be Lassiter’s second such offense. The NFL fined him $13,659 for it after Week 4.

It would also be his second strike. One more and Lassiter would face an automatci one-game suspension.

“It’s very frustrating. As a player, it leaves you with a lot of indecision. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. Am I supposed to let me catch it and try and–I don’t know. I wasn’t even conscious. Ball’s in the air, I’m trying to play football. If he’s touching the ball, I’m trying to violently get the ball out of his hands,” Lassiter told reporters on November 15. “I’m confused.”

Lassiter garnered plenty of support in terms of sentiment around the call, with Stoots & Locker’s Landry Locker calling it “pathetic” in amazement in a pos on X.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak called it a “Horrendous + game-changing flag.”

“I saw Kamari going up for the football,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told media members postgame. “Nothing was intentional there by Kamari. He’s going up for the football, and I have to look at it and see how that is a penalty on him.”

Players can an often do appeal fines. So if the NFL does levy one against Lassiter, that is a logical next step.

Several Texans Players Facing Fines After Polarizing Call on Kamari Lassiter

Unfortunately for the Texans, Lassiter is not the only player on their roster who could hear from the NFL this week.

In the second quarter, officials flagged newcomer Nikko Remigio for “unnecessary roughness” for throwing a blow after a kickoff. “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing” can incur $12,537 fines at first and then $18,507 after that.

Notably, Browns cornerback Myles Harden put his hands on Remigio’s facemask first.

Then in the third, Watson connected with tight end Harold Fannin for a 7-yard gain on a first-and-10 play from Houston’s 2.

Texans safety M.J. Stewart making the stop. However, officials also flagged Stewart for a face mask, giving the Browns another 15 yards. Stewart now faces a potential fine up to $11,941 for his first offense. A second offense could incur a fine as high as $17,911.

This would be Stewart’s second fine of the season.

He received a $11,667 fine for “unnecessary roughness” over an illegal “hip-drop tackle” after Week 7.

In what was the only other penalty called for a fineable offense during the game, officials flagged Texans receiver Nico Collins for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter following a touchdown.

Collins now faces a fine that could reach $14,926 for his first offense ($20,897 for second).