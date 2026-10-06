NFL Disciplines Houston Texans Pro Bowler After Strong Words

The NFL is again taking action against the Houston Texans, this time with Pro Bowl (alternate) cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

“Texans starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter was fined $13,659 for unnecessary roughness for contact to a defenseless player’s head and neck area, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on October 5. “Lassiter was punished for a fourth quarter hit on a pass play during a 34-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium.

“The league has outlawed contact to a player’s head strictly, enforcing the rulebook. Three major safety violations in one season results in an automatic one-game suspension under a three-strike rule collectively bargained by the NFL and NFL Players Association.”

The fine is less than the standard first-time offense mark ($17,911), though the NFL often reduces the penalty for initial infractions. A second such infraction could result in a fine as high as $23,882 for Lassiter. He can appeal the fine or, if he avoids another, get some money back.

Lassiter was notably not flagged for any unnecessary roughness during the game.

He was credited with one tackle in the final frame. It was on a pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb on a second-and-6 from the Texans’ 42-yard line.

Lamb torched the Texans with 17 receptions for 189 yards and 1 touchdown, etching his name in Cowboys and NFL history in the process. To make matters worse for Lassiter and, by extension, the Texans, the play came with just 58 seconds left in the contest.

The Cowboys took the lead three plays later, when Prescott found Lamb for the TD.

Kamari Lassiter Called Out After Rough Game in Texans Loss

Wilson noted that Lassiter had a “rough game,” allowing 11 receptions for 136 yards and was flagged three times for infractions resulting in the most penalty yardage allowed by a corner in the NFL this season, per Next Gen Stats.

Lassiter noted postgame that he and the Texans coaching staff inquired with officials about some of the calls against him. He added that he was told to not do anything different.

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The commentary was much harsher elsewhere.

“If you’re looking for a silver lining on the Texans 0-4 start: Kamari Lassiter’s extension won’t be nearly as expensive as it looked like it would be a month ago,” one fan posted on X in reaction to the corner’s play this season.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans stood by his corner. Some have argued Lassiter is a personal favorite of the former linebacker.

“Kamari is a competitive player,” Ryans told reporters on October 5 during his final media session of Week 4. “He’s playing competitive, and those things happen. Do we want the penalties? No, but he’s playing competitive, he’s playing aggressive, and, unfortunately, got a couple penalties.”

The timing of it all is also unfortunate for Lassiter. The Texans still have to come to terms with C.J. Stroud on an extension. That could take precedence over handling any other business, particularly with how the QB has played so far this season.

The good news for Lassiter and the Texans is that there is still time to turn things around.

They must get back on track quickly, though, before the speculation begins turning into harsh reality for them.