NFL Delivers Hefty Fine Over Houston Texans Game

The Houston Texans’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars triggered further action from the NFL, but not for Woody Marks or Ja’Marcus Ingram.

The NFL’s weekly sweep of fines and other disciplinary action, announced via their website on October 24, avoided the Texans entirely. That is good news for head coach DeMeco Ryans’ crew, specifically Ingram and Marks.

Officials flagged Ingram for “unnecessary roughness” during the third quarter over an altercation with Jaguars RB LeQuint Allen Jr., who was flagged for the same infraction following a kickoff.

The penalties offset, so there was no loss or gain for either side.

Marks’ infraction occurred during the fourth quarter, when officials flagged him for a “tripping” violation on a second-and-3 play from the Jaguars 48-yard line. The play ended in Jourdan Lewis sacking Stroud.

Tripping infractions can incur fines of $12,537 on first offenses and up to $18,507 for second-time offenses.

Texans’ Woody Marks, Ja’Marcus Ingram Get Good News as NFL Fines Jaguars’ Travis Hunter

Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter received a $14,926 fine. Only three other fines issued this week were larger.

Hunter’s infraction occurred during the fourth quarter. The second-year pro intercepted fellow former No. 2 overall pick (2023) and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson in the end zone.

Hunter removed his helmet to celebrate, incurring a fine for the action.

The fine is standard for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” which was the in-game call against Hunter. A second infraction could see Hunter draw a fine as high as $20,897.

The Jaguars turned the interception into a touchdown, tying the game at 31-all. However, Stroud led the Texans back down the field, getting into position for a game-winning field goal from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Hunter got to celebrate a historic game, the part-time wide receiver also caught a touchdown.

Hunter also emerged lighter in the pockets while Stroud and the Texans got the win. Notably, Allen avoided punishment for his infraction over the incident with Ingram.