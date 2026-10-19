Houston Texans Player Facing Punishment From NFL After Win

The Houston Texans got their second win of the season in as many weeks, taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6. However, Texans running back Woody Marks could find himself as part of the NFL’s weekly sweep in the coming days.

During the contest, in the fourth quarter with the Texans leading 31-28, officials flagged Marks for tripping.

It happened on a second-and-3 play from the Jaguars 46-yard line.

Marks attempted to block Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller, who was rushing. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacks on the play, with Jourdan Lewis credited, but it was waived off with the 15-yard penalty on Marks.

The infraction called against Marks is among those the NFL issues fines for, leaving the second-year running back on watch for further discipline.

Woody Marks, Texans Teammate Could Face Punishment From NFL

Per the NFL, “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing” can incur fines as high as $12,537 for first offenses and up to $18,507 for second-time infractions.

The NFL doles out fines at its discretion, meaning a fine could fall within or beyond the listed ranges if one comes at all. Unfortunately, Marks is not the only Texans player who could hear from the NFL, either.

Texans cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram drew a flag for “unnecessary roughness” in the third.

It is unclear what exactly Ingram did. He was fortunate enough that officials also flagged LeQuint Allen for unnecessary roughness on the play, offsetting his infraction.

The calls were made during a Texans kick return, during which Jaylin Noel fielded the ball and then swiftly took a knee in the end zone. That brought the ball out to the Texans 35-yard line, with the penalties otherwise not affecting the outcome.

Woody Marks, Texans Run Game Continues to Struggle

Marks finished the day with 56 yards on 15 attempts in the Texans win. He more than doubled RB2 for the day Jawhar Jordan in carries, but the latter turned his six totes into 43 yards. Marks also had two receptions, turning them into 25 yards.

That was also better than Jordan’s one catch for 7 yards.

Marks’ 3.7 yards per carry were better than injured starter David Montgomery has mustered this season (2.7 YPC). Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans expressed satisfaction with the run game.

“One thing I always tell all of our guys, wherever you are in our team, is when you get the opportunity, are you maximizing that opportunity? Jawhar did exactly that today. And Woody, huge play there late in the game to get us into field goal range,” Ryans told reporters on October 18. “Our backs, they did a phenomenal job.”

Marks and the Texans are still clinging to life. They have notched back-to-back wins after a 0-4 start to the 2026 regular season. They will look to continue their winning ways in Week 7, at home against the New York Giants.

The Giants could be on QB3 after benching Jameis Winston for J.J. McCarthy in Week 6.

Intended starter Jaxson Dart is out for the season. That means the Texans will be facing a backup in some capacity in Week 7 regardless.