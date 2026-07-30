Former Titans, Vikings Running Backs Among Players on Texans’ Radar

The Houston Texans are still looking at who can help them put together the best roster possible for the 2026 season. Alexander Mattison and Hassan Haskins are two of the options the Texans are currently considering.

That is in addition to the Texans’ interest in Super Bowl champion Montrell Washington.

Also included in this search is defensive lineman Evan Anderson, underscoring just how wide of a net the team cast.

Texans Bring Alexander Mattison, Hassan Haskins, 2 Others in for Closer Look

Heavy Sports Texans delved into what Washington brings to the table, but Mattison, Hasksins, and the others all could provide something useful for the Texans.

“The Houston Texans tried out veteran running backs Hassan Haskins and Alexander Mattison, according to the NFL Daily Transactions,” Houston Football’s Cody Stoots reported in a post on X on July 30.

“They also tried out WR Montrell Washington and DT Evan Anderson.”

Mattison, 28, was a third-round pick (No. 102 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The Tennessee Titans selected Haskins, who turns 27 in November, 131st overall in 2022.

Anderson, 24, is a former undrafted free agent who was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Notably, the Texans made significant changes at all three position groups of the players they brought in during the 2026 offseason. However, the NFL is often a battle of attrition. Having a well-stocked cupboard can be as impactful as having top-tier talent in some cases.

This story will be updated shortly…