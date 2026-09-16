NBA Champion Kyrie Irving Offers to Step In After Texans Star Disciplined

NBA champion and Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is stepping up on behalf of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The NFL fined Al-Shaair, a devout Muslim, for an unapproved message on his eye black, which had the name of slain Palestinian child Hind Rajab on it. This is his second such fine after he received one in January for putting “Stop The Genocide” on his eye black.

Irving, also outspoken in his activism, posted, “I’ll take care of his fine” on X on September 16.

I’ll take care of his fine https://t.co/RUo9jXkCFu — Kyrie🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) September 16, 2026

The NFL and NBA often compete for viewers. However, there is a lot of crossover among the players (and local organizations for PR purposes, of course) due to off-field or on-court connections, and this is no different.

For his part, Al-Shaair–who also wore pro-Palestine-themed cleats in November 2025 as part of the “My Cause, My Cleats” effort–has seemingly leaned into his stance in the wake of his fine.

Azeez Al-Shaair Continues Activism on Social Media

Al-Shaair has made three posts to his Instagram story in the hours following the news of his fine (and that of his Texans’ teammates for other reasons) breaking.

Each of them is in line with his previous messaging.

Notably, Irving found himself in trouble with the Jewish community after he shared a link to a video deemed to be carrying antisemitic overtones. After initially defending his actions and receiving an indefinite suspension without pay, Irving apologized for the incident.

To be clear, the Jewish community and the Israeli state are not synonymous. Still, Irving’s involvement will naturally lead to drawn connections between the two incidents.

Texans Team Captain Taking Bold Stance

Al-Shaair is certainly standing on his beliefs, even at the Texans veteran’s financial expense, with over $22,000 in fines now for his eye black.

The Texans signed Al-Shaair to a three-year, $54 million contract this offseason. He earned his first Pro Bowl trip in 2025. He also often celebrates his journey from being homeless with his family as a child to reaching the NFL.

This is as bold a position, but it also fits with who Al-Shaair has always been.

What happens next remains unclear, including whether the NFL would ever consider following the Brooklyn Nets’ example (it was their decision to suspend Irving) with Al-Shaair.

What is clear, though, is that Al-Shaair does not appear to have any interest in backing off his stance or being quieter, even in the face of current and, potentially, increasing punishment from the league office.

On the flip side, there is an inherent risk for the Texans that is amplified entering Week 2.

Texans’ LB Depth Under Microscope

As it stands, Al-Shaair is the last Texans’ starting linebacker that is healthy just one-plus week into the 2026 regular season.

The Texans place Henry To’oTo’o on injured reserve this week, and he is expected to miss several months recovering from a shoulder issue. Houston lost third starter E.J. Speed to an offseason training injury that required surgery.

Losing Al-Shaair for any reason would be a devastating blow to the Texans.

They have promising rookies in Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, and veterans Jake Hansen, Jake Hummell, Jamal Hill, and the newly signed Kenneth Murray. None of them are Al-Shaair.