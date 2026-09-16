Azeez Al-Shaair Punished for Pro-Palestine Message as NFL Docks Texans Teammates

The NFL came down hard on the Houston Texans, including Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who had an unauthorized pro-Palestine message on his eye black again.

Per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, Al-Shaair, defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., offensive tackle Trent Brown, and running back David Montgomery all received fines for various infractions committed in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Al-Shaair’s fine was the most at $11,492 for having “Hind Rajab” on his eye black.

“Hind Rajab was a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli military firing several bullets along with six family members in Gaza City on January 29, 2024,” Wilson wrote on X on September 15, later noting Al-Shaair’s outspokenness on the conflict. “Audio recordings of Hind calling for help sparked international outrage. In August, Israeli military confirmed soldiers fired on the vehicle and ordered an internal criminal investigation into the incident.”

Al-Shaair, like many of his teammates, is deeply religious. He is also a devout Muslim, something passed down by his father.

The NFL fined Al-Shaair $11,593 for putting “Stop the Genocide” on his eye black in January.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Texans Teammates Fined Before Week 2

Montgomery was right behind Al-Shaair at $11,491 for an “unauthorized logo on his cleats, which teammate Jaylin Smith was recently docked for.

Smith appealed his fine and had it reduced. Edwards received an $8,923 fine for roughing Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as expected. Brown, meanwhile, also received a uniform violation. His was for wearing socks that failed to cover his lower leg during the game.

Notably for both Montgomery and Brown, players are supposed to be given opportunities to change the unauthorized garment before receiving a fine. Instead, Brown and Montgomery follow Smith.

Edwards’ fine was lower than the standard-issue for roughing, which the NFL notes can reach up to $17,911.

However, Al-Shaair’s fine is the most noteworthy, given his track record.

Al-Shaair and the Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. There will surely be increased attention on the veteran’s choice of attire. More specifically, officials will be watching to see whether he continues to highlight the situation.