Texans Teammate Sends Message on C.J. Stroud Amid Insider ‘Bet’

The Houston Texans could still pull off a stunning decision with C.J. Stroud, who has seemingly been on track to at least play out the 2026 season before the two sides discuss a contract extension in earnest.

A new report suggests that there could be more in the works than what has currently shaped the narrative around Stroud.

Fittingly, one of Stroud’s teammates highlighted the fourth-year QB.

David Montgomery Sends Message on C.J. Stroud Amid Texans OTAs

In efforts to resuscitate the running game for Stroud and the passing attack, the Texans acquired David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions this offseason. Both players have fully participated in the Texans’ offseason program so far.

Montgomery took to social media on Friday, hyping himself up and some of his teammates, including Stroud.

“Yes lawddd,” Montgomery captioned the photo of Stroud shared to his Instagram story.

Montgomery has been effusive with his praise for Stroud since arriving.

“He has a rare arm talent. Super, super talented with his arm,” Montgomery said on “The Insiders” on May 27. “I got here a couple weeks ago, and we’re going out throwing passes and stuff. I’m like, ‘Hey, he can really zip this thing.

“You can tell he’s a little younger, but he definitely takes charge and control of the offense. And it’s super, super good to see that he is who he is. He carries himself the way he does. He makes everybody want to follow him. So, just to kind of be around him, to–seeing him, watching him from a distance from where I was, but to actually be here with him now and see how he’s taking the reins, and seeing how he’s kind of bringing everybody along, it’s a super, super special thing to see and be a part of. I’m just excited to be here for it.”

C.J. Stroud Could Get Good News on Potential Contract Extension From Texans

Montgomery’s post comes amid recent speculation from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who noted the Texans’ history of being proactive with players’ contracts and believing Stroud could still fall into that category.

“My guess is he does. That’s my guess,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 29. “They’ve been paying their players. And if I had to guess and bet on the Texans and how they handle it, I would say that C.J. Stroud gets paid this offseason. And I would say by the time the season begins, C.J. Stroud has a new deal. That’s my guess. That’s my hunch. We’ll see if it plays out.”

So far, the Texans have only picked up Stroud’s fifth-year option, while the QB acknowledged that his future is only as certain his this season and that he will let the situation play out.

Stroud’s price will increase if he plays well this season, so being aggressive could save money.

The Texans hope that Montgomery will revitalize a running game that endured injuries and inconsistency during the 2025 season, leaving Stroud and the passing offense to do the heavy lifting far too often.

C.J. Stroud Faces League-Wide ‘Obstacle’

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes Stoud’s “main obstacle” in 2026 is “adapting to a league that may have figured him out.”

Stroud must also adjust to changes around him on the Texans’ roster.

“Stroud has simply been a liability ever since his magical 2023 rookie season,” Gagnon wrote on May 29. “Reversing that trend won’t be easy in 2026, especially as he adjusts once again to a significantly retooled offensive line while battling a difficult schedule.”

If Montgomery and fellow tailback Woody Marks can boost the ground attack, it will open up the passing game for Stroud, including play-action and read-options to make use of his athleticism.