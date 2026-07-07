Texans ‘X Factor’ David Montgomery Gets Strong Take Before Training Camp

The Houston Texans are hanging their hopes for improvement in the run game on David Montgomery, who is stepping into his first lead-back role since 2023, his first year with the Detroit Lions and the last time he rushed for at least 1,000 yards in a single season.

There are some similarities between Montgomery’s role in Houston and what he did in Detroit

He will split touches with a more dynamic pass-catching option in Woody Marks. Still, the Texans need Montgomery to be everything they hope he can be.

David Montgomery Called Texans’ ‘X-Factor’

Montgomery joins the Texans after rushing for 716 yards on 158 carries for the Lions in 2025. Marks led the Texans with 703 yards on 196 attempts. That was while being second-fiddle to Jahmyr Gibbs in the Lions’ offense.

The veteran had a 6-touchdown edge over his new teammate, too.

ESPN’s Seth Walder noted that the Texans’ rushing attack is their “X factor” for the 2026 season. That largely means Montgomery delivering for the Texans.

“Last season, Houston had the second-least efficient ground attack in terms of EPA per play, and the lack of rushing production only made life more difficult for quarterback C.J. Stroud,” Walder wrote on July 6. “The question is whether the changes to the offensive line and the addition of veteran running back David Montgomery can improve that aspect of the offense.”

The unknown is whether Montgomery can hold up. He noted that he has dropped 12 pounds in an effort to be more explosive in preparation for his larger role. Still, it has been several seasons since he was the clear-cut RB1 in an offense.

At 29, he is older than most RBs at their peak, but has also lasted on a smaller workload.

“Running backs peak early (and despite the perception, stars can remain stars into their 30s),” The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson wrote on July 6.

Despite that positive outlook, speed tends to go down at Montgomery’s age. He is a veritable case study on whether those trends are related to age as much as to how many carries a player has handled by the time they reach that point.

David Montgomery Deemed ‘Most Intriguing Newcomer’ in Houston

The uncertainty around Montgomery’s fit and production with the Texans also earned the veteran the label of the team’s “most intriguing newcomer.”

“Perhaps Montgomery has more power to change the Texans’ offensive shortcomings than most realize. Houston ranked 30th in EPA per rush and tied for the second-fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL (nine) last season. Too often during C.J. Stroud’s tenure, the Texans have played behind the chains and asked their passing game to make up the difference,” The Athletic’s Adam Coleman wrote on July 6, noting Montgomery’s anticipated role.

“Can the 29-year-old fix those issues on his own? There remains some doubt. But even a modest improvement in the running game could do wonders for the entire offense and a team with high expectations.”

The Texans have ranked no better than 15th in Stroud’s tenure. They finished in the 20s in two of three campaigns so far, putting a lot of expectations on Montgomery.

David Montgomery ‘Changed Calculus’ for Woody Marks

Montgomery is expected to be the leader of the Texans’ backfield, but Marks will still have a substantial role in the offense.

“One of the watershed changes surrounding the Texans’ new look offense has been the addition of veteran running back David Montgomery. And adding the man they call ‘Knuckles’ as their new RB1 obviously changes the calculus for the other running backs, especially Woody Marks. He goes from the Texans’ featured back as a rookie . . . to now he’s in a complementary role,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson said in a video on July 6.

“It’s one he embraces. It’s not like he’s fought this change at all, and he has really taken to his new role, and it’s looked pretty smooth so far. So, he’s dropped some pounds. He’s down to about 212 lbs. And he did this by design to be lighter, to be more flexible, and to be more suited to pass-catching duties.”

If Montgomery and Marks’ offseason work takes, the Texans will be in good shape.