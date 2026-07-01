Texans’ David Montgomery Does Not Hold Back in Revealing Comments

The Houston Texans are taking a chance that David Montgomery can join the outliers and remain productive at a position where players his age (he is 29, which is among the elder statesmen for starting RBs) often begin to tail off.

However, Montgomery has a quality that suggests he can continue being the hard-nosed presence he has been since entering the league in 2019.

Moreover, he is encouraged by what he has seen in his transition from the Detroit Lions.

David Montgomery Gets Honest About Trade From Lions to Texans

The Texans acquired Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions for two draft picks (one each in the 2026 fourth and 2027 seventh rounds) and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. While unexpected, Montgomery is not oblivious to how the league works.

“Quite frankly, honestly, when I was in Detroit, I thought I was going to be there for the rest of my career. I love the city of Detroit. They showed me an immense amount of love. Coach [Dan] Campbell, dope coach. But … you get a little older, playing the game, and at a professional level. And you start to kind of see how things unfold. You get met with a tough decision, and I was met with that, and it was inevitable that it was happening,” Montgomery said on “Deebo & Joe” on June 30, decrying negative narratives.

“In actuality, it was something that was out of my hands. And when it came, I was sick. I was sad that I had to leave. But it’s the business part of it. I wish them nothing but respect, and I hope that whatever they trying to do, we get to see them at some point, and it’ll be a fun matchup. But I’m always going to have love for Detroit. That’s always going to be home for me, and I’m always going to love that city.”

Montgomery, though, made it clear he is living in the present.

“But I’m in Houston now,” he told hosts and former NFL players James Harrison and Joe Haden. “I’m in the H, so it’s time to go.”

Montgomery hinted at what was already clear: he will be the lead back ahead of Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, and British Brooks. He also revealed that he has lost roughly 12 pounds and gotten his body fat to 10% in preparation for a role that is “everything that I prayed for.”

Marks and the others will still get touches for the Texans, but this is Montgomery’s backfield.

From Dan Campbell to DeMeco Ryans

Montgomery’s strong sentiments about Campbell extended to the Lions’ polarizing approach during the 2024 postseason, in which the head coach passed on a late field goal in favor of seeking a touchdown, only to come up short.

Montgomery lauded the approach, noting that that was their approach en route to the postseason, and that he would rather go out doing it that way rather than abandoning it.

Now, Montgomery joins the Texans and another player-centric coach in DeMeco Ryans.

“The crazy thing is–the craziest thing to me–this how crazy God is, and I’m so appreciative of his work, right? I went from going to a guy like Dan Campbell, going straight over there to Coach Ryans,” Montgomery said.

“I was in OTAs with him for what, a month? And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. He the real deal.’ And I see all of the similar things that I seen my first year in Detroit.”

Montgomery said that led him to say to himself, “This s*** going to be so fun.”

David Montgomery Hypes Roster

Montgomery praised his former Lions RB partner, Jahmyr Gibbs, saying that Gibbs was like his “little brother.” He downplayed the idea of anything other than solidarity between them. He also believes they were the “best” tandem during their time together.

Montgomery praised C.J. Stroud, noting that he is “very composed,” comparing him to Lions QB Jared Goff in terms of ball placement, and saying “he’s ready to rock and roll.”

However, Montgomery’s praise for the Texans’ defense sent a clear message.

“I’ve never, in my life, seen a defense like the Texans. Will Anderson gets to the ball so fast you think he jumping offside, and he’s strong,” Montgomery said. “You got the whole back engine, bro. Kamari [Lassiter] CB, Sting [Derek Stingley], you got [Jalen] Pitre. Bro, like animals. You got Azeez [Al-Shaair] leading the charge in the middle. You got Henry [To’oTo’o].”

Montgomery added that “If you don’t get better on offense, bro, it’s because you soft as hell. That mean you don’t want to fight,” saying he would rather go through those battles in practice than in a game.