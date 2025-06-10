Does the Nick Chubb Signing Tell More About C.J. Stroud’s Injury?

The Houston Texans signed four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to a one-year, $2.5 million which could be worth up to $5 million, granted he meets certain parameters. It’s a low-risk, high-reward move that boosts the Texans’ competitiveness in the stacked American Football Conference.

Before the 2023 Week 2 season-ending ACL injury, Chubb was among the most potent backfield options in the National Football League. He had four consecutive 1,000-rushing-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022 and was four yards short of that threshold during his rookie season. Likewise, he steadily averaged at least 5 yards per carry in his first five NFL seasons.

Passing his physical with the Texans positively indicates that Chubb is ready to play. However, it’s still a question of which version of Chubb will emerge in Houston. But as he solidifies the backfield rotation, the addition of Chubb could be a telling factor for C.J. Stroud’s lingering injury.

As KPRC2 Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson wrote on May 30, “Stroud is dealing with a minor shoulder muscle issue per league sources. It isn’t regarded as a long-term issue, and Stroud could return to increased activity at practice as soon as next week, as the team took caution with the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.” In press conferences, head coach DeMeco Ryans stressed that it’s nothing more than general soreness.

Conversely, it’s intriguing that the Texans added another RB to a room that already has Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, and 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks. Pierce isn’t a pushover, as proven by his 939 yards during his rookie season and 7.3 yards per carry in 2024.

Therefore, could the Texans be hiding the real score of C.J. Stroud’s injury by welcoming Nick Chubb?

A Revitalized Nick Chubb Unloads Pressure Off C.J. Stroud’s Shoulders

Stroud will have an easier job if Chubb reverts to anywhere near his pre-ACL form. He can simply milk the running game if it’s working wonders. There’s no sense in throwing for 5 or 7 yards if you can get it on the ground. Throwing more doesn’t necessarily translate to more yards, either.

Last season, Stroud finished with 3,727 passing yards on 532 passing attempts. During his rookie season, he had 4,108 yards on 499 throws. An argument can be made, though, that injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell reduced Stroud’s output. However, what’s definitive is that Stroud worked more to carry his squad.

The increased volume of work and excessive off-season training might have led to Stroud’s shoulder soreness. If that concern persists, the Texans can manage it by trusting the backfield more. Having a successful running game can also put them in more manageable third-down situations, which induces less pressure on Stroud to throw the ball.

Can the Texans’ Offensive Line Support the Punishing Ground Attack?

Adding Nick Chubb won’t help C.J. Stroud if the offensive line won’t hold their end of the bargain. The Texans’ line finished 29th in the final Pro Football Focus offensive line rankings for 2024.

What’s more unsettling is PFF writer Zoltan Buday’s observation: “Not only did none of Houston’s young offensive linemen manage to improve, but some showed signs of regression in 2024. Out of the 11 players who logged snaps on the Texans’ offensive line, eight earned PFF overall grades below 65.0 this season.”

A year later, the Texans replaced their best offensive lineman, five-time Pro Bowl Laremy Tunsil, with Cam Robinson. How the Texans’ offensive line will work under new offense coordinator Nick Caley remains a mystery. However, they must show some improvements to give Chubb and Mixon a chance to dominate.