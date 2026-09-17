Texans Sign Ex-Titans Wide Receiver Amid Nico Collins Injury, Cut Quarterback

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver Bryce Oliver.

“The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the practice squad,” the team announced via its official website in an ominous sign for two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins’ status for Week 2.

Collins suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday, and his status for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals was already viewed as in jeopardy.

This decision does not ease those concerns.

Texans Add Bryce Oliver to Practice Squad Roster

Oliver is a former undrafted free agent. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans but has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns.

Oliver, 26, has seven receptions for 103 yards in his career. He joins a Texans wide receiver room that still has depth. Little of the Texans’ depth is proven at the NFL level, though. Oliver still qualifies despite his 13 NFL games (1 start) worth of experience.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said he is “productive,” but also a “below-average” athlete.

“Oliver put the ball in the paint at an impressive rate at Youngstown State, but he isn’t the voracious ball-winner you want him to be. He’ll struggle to get away from coverage on any of the three levels due to a lack of foot quickness, burst and top-end speed, but his ball skills do work in his favor at times,” Zierlein wrote before the 2023 draft.

“It’s clear he’ll be forced to make a living by winning contested catches and that could be a hard sell in the NFL.”

Texans Cut Ties With Quarterback

The odd man out to make room for Oliver was rookie UDFA quarterback Mark Gronowski. The Texans signed Gronowski after losing 2024 sixth-round pick Graham Mertz to a season-ending torn ACL. They also cut ties with veteran journeyman Brett Rypien, who was ineffective.

Gronowski’s father posted on X that he was looking forward to the opportunity with the Texans after the deal went down.

Now, he and his son will be seeking out his next opportunity.

That could still be with the Texans. They only have starter C.J. Stroud and backup Davis Mills on the roster. Should an injury occur, Gronowski could be on the short list of backup options for the Texans.