Houston Texans Get Critical Insider Update on Two-Time Pro Bowler

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have navigated a slew of injuries this offseason, and they are now at risk of being without a fourth intended starter sidelined with two-time Pro Bowler and wide receiver Nico Collins navigating a hamstring issue.

“Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, met with doctors after and they ‘don’t believe it’s serious,’ per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on September 17 before adding the rub that “Collins’ status for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy.”

Collins, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, has battled injuries throughout his career, including two concussions during the 2025 campaign.

He is the second starting wide receiver the Texans have seen afflicted with an injury.

The Texans lost second-year former second-round pick Jayden Higgins to a season-ending knee injury. The good news is that Collins’ injury is not as serious, but the Texans must unfortunately take precautions due to his history and how leg issues can trigger others.

Collins got into a back-and-forth with a fan who called out his injury woes. The Texans star took offense to the suggestion.

This latest development does not help the former Michigan Wolverine’s case, though.

Collins was due to have further testing. However, no further clarity came from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, since he spoke with reporters before the injury report came out and the injury occurred after Collins was spotted going through individual position drills in practice.

Texans’ Potential Plan at Wide Receiver Emerges

SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler believes the Texans will have several options on the practice field on Thursday.

53-man roster:

Practice squad:

Boutte has 79 receptions in 23 career starts. Hutchinson has 58 grabs with nine starts, Noel has 28 catches with three starts, Wayne has three catches (on three targets) and has started one game, and ex-Cincinnati Bengal Mitchell Tinsley has caught eight passes and has four starts.

Kelly is a second-year former undrafted free agent, while Sobkowicz is a rookie UDFA.

Bond is a rookie sixth-round pick who impressed enough during the offseason program to develop a fan following.

Texans Lose Two Starters at Two Positions in Two Days

Collins’ injury and the Texans’ situation are amplified by the fact that they also lost starting linebacker Henry To’oTo’o to an injury

To’oTo’o suffered the injury in the Texans’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he was officially placed on injured reserve on Monday. Collins’ situation has not reached that level of concern just yet, but it certainly does not help.

Like Collins and Higgins at wide receiver, To’oTo’o is the second Texans LB to get injured.

The Texans lost third starting LB E.J. Speed during the offseason program to a quad injury that required surgery.

Ryans and the Texans navigated injuries in their secondary, at wide receiver and tight end, and along the offensive line last season. This is nothing new and is commonplace around the NFL as seasons progress.

The Texans know they will get no reprieves and should not be expected to make any excuses.