Texans Flameout Gets Chance at Revenge After Joining Recent Super Bowl Champion

Things change quickly in the NFL, as former Houston Texans running back and ex-fourth-round draft pick Dameon Pierce experienced on Monday.

“Running back Dameon Pierce is returning to the Eagles via the practice squad, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on August 31. “Pierce, who has 1,684 career rushing yards, was released by Philly on Sunday.”

The quick turnaround was expected.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, who corroborated Fowler’s report with one of his own, also reported on Sunday that the Eagles “Want him back for practice squad” regarding Pierce.

Former Texans RB Dameon Pierce Sets Up Possible Revenge Game

Last season, the Texans made a surprising decision. They waived Pierce ahead of their Week 12 showdown against the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football.” The Texans needed to clear a spot on the roster for then-rookie undrafted cornerback Ajani Carter.

Houston waived Carter, who appeared in two games last season, in May of this year with an injury designation, and he has not re-signed with another team since.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Pierce to their practice squad.

That was ahead of their Week 14 games versus the Texans. Unfortunately for Pierce, the Chiefs did not elevate Pierce for that contest. They did not add him to their active roster until December 20, in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans.

Pierce has another opportunity with the (2024 Super Bowl champions, no less) to face the Texans this coming season. That is, if he can stick with the Eagles.

The Texans will visit the Eagles and, perhaps, Pierce in Week 16 this coming season.

Pierce had an encouraging showing in his lone preseason appearance for the Eagles. That likely secured his spot on their practice squad roster. He must continue to show he is more like the back that ran for 939 yards as a rookie in 2022 and not the one with 745 yards in the years since.