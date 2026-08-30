Raiders Cut Ties With Former Texans Running Back Amid Roster Shake-Up

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to reunite with Dare Ogunbowale.

“The Raiders are releasing veteran RB Dare Ogunbowale,” The Ringer & Netflix’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on August 30.

Ogunbowale spent the past three seasons in Houston with the Texans, departing for the Raiders in free agency during the 2026 offseason. Now, though, he is back on the market at an interesting time for the Texans.

Texans Get Another Opportunity to Re-Sign Dare Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale, 32, is a former undrafted free agent who made his way to the Texans after beginning his pro career with the organization in 2017 before stints with (in order) the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksvonvile Jaguars.

He has rushed for 594 yards and 5 touchdowns on 177 carries. He added another 850 yards and 2 TDs on 109 receptions. Ogunbowale also provides value on special teams.

His exit after he was fined for an infraction against the Texans in the preseason.

During his time on the field with the Texans, Ogunbowale tallied 91-215-2 on the ground and 51-396-1 through the air. He could further bolster a Texans backfield that is trending in the right direction after navigating multiple injuries this summer.

Texans RB Room Getting Healthy

“#Texans running back Noah Whittington has made full recovery from minor ankle injury, cleared to practice, as has Jawhar Jordan from strained hip flexor, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 30, adding that the Texans faced “one of their tougher roster decisions” at the deadline on the rookie.

The Texans’ RB room is led by David Montgomery and Woody Marks. They are also expected to get part-time fullback British Brooks back as well.

That could make Ogunbowale a luxury option.

At the same time, given the injuries the Texans have suffered during training camp, adding another option could prove prudent, particularly one like Ogunbowale. He already knows their offense and figures to be a relatively cheap option