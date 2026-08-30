NFL Disciplines Former Texans Fan Favorite Along With Raiders Rookie

The Houston Texans lost their preseason matchup against former a fan favorite in Dare Ogunbowale and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he and a teammate landed on the wrong side of the NFL’s review process and, as a result, are a little lighter in the pockets.

That Week 2 showdown was a 22-20 win for Las Vegas.

It was also part of a winless 2026 preseason experience for head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans, who won 12 games in 2025.

Ex-Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale Fined After Raiders Game

Ogunbowale and the Raiders visited the Texans and overcame a 20-3 halftime deficit to win his homecoming matchup. However, afterward, the NFL found that Ogunbowale committed a fineable offense, despite his not drawing a flag during the contest.

The NFL fined Ogunbowale $7,222 for illegal “use of the helmet.”

It occurred during the fourth quarter at roughly the 10:51 mark (the league cites time at the start of the play, which was 10:55).

Ogunbowale took a handoff with the Raiders trailing the Texans 20-10. As Texans safety and former teammate Kaevon Merriweather went to make the tackle, Ogunbowale lowered his helmet and initiated contact with the crown.

Ogunbowale is actually fortunate.

The NFL’s fines for “Impermissible Use of the Helmet/Launching” can run up to $23,882 for first-time offenses, and as much as $47,762 on second offenses.

Moreover, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to revised rules that will implement increased scrutiny for a specific group of infractions aimed at improving player safety. Launching is part of that group, which could mean that lowering the helmet is as well.

It was not specifically listed, though, so only time will tell.

What is on the list, in addition to launching, are hip-drop tackles, horse-collar tackles, hits on a defenseless player, or blindside blocks.

Raiders Rookie Gets First NFL Fine

Ogunbowale’s infraction was actually the second of the two against the Raiders during their win over the Texans.

The first came during the second quarter, at the 1:17 mark, when officials flagged cornerback Jermod McCoy for “taunting” after he stood over Texans wide receiver Justin Watson while celebrating an incompletion.

McCoy’s fine, worth $6,729, is also lower than it could have been.

The NFL lists the amounts for taunting as up to $11,941 (first) and $17,911 (second). He also appeared to arrive early on the bang-bang play.

2 Raiders Avoid Costly Punishment

While the league docked both Ogunbowale and McCoy for their infractions against the Texans–the former, perhaps unexpectedly–Raiders teammates Jonah Laulu and Roman Hemby both avoid fines for plays that were called during the game.

In the first quarter, after thee 5:32 mark, Laulu was called for a facemask. It happened during a play during a tackle on Texans running back Noah Whittington.

Facemask penalties run up to $11,941 the first time and as much as $17,911 after that.

Just as fines can be lower, though–as McCoy and Ogunbowale’s illustrate–the NFL can assess higher penalties if the situation warrants it. Hemby is even more fortunate than Laulu. His infraction was an illegal blindside block, which falls under the revised guidelines.

It happened during a punt in the fourth quarter after the 10:39 mark. As Hemby attempted to spring Raiders returner and wide receiver Deven Thompkins, he blocked Texans LB K.C. Ossai.

The Texans did not have any fineable offenses against Ogunbowale and the Raiders.