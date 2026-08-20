Texans Linked to 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Amid WR Room Turmoil

The Houston Texans’ injury situation at wide receiver could make them prime candidates to help Brandon Aiyuk get his career back on track.

The Texans have been working Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell back into form after injuries, but neither is at full speed yet. Moreover, the Texans lost second-year former second-round pick Jayden Higgins for the season due to a torn ACL.

Aiyuk has been sidelined for vastly different reasons, at least in recent weeks and months.

Insider Links Texans to 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

The Texans have the need, which could create the will, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the fit is there with Aiyuk. Notably, that was for any team in need of a receiver, not just the Texans.

Nevertheless, the idea remains intriguing on several levels.

“There’s some other receivers that are worth discussing. Brandon Aiyuk, at least, is worth discussing. He’s still on the 49ers,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on August 20. “I’m not saying anything is coming. But I’m just saying, for every team that’s going to need a receiver, he is worth talking about.

“He’s still out there. He’s still property of the 49ers, and he’s really good when he’s right, and everything is good.”

Aiyuk, 28, had a career-high 1,342 yards with touchdowns on 75 receptions in 2023.

He played in 16 games that season and had logged no fewer than 12 appearances–which he did as a rookie–in his career before the 2024 campaign. In 2024, he finished with a 25-374-0 line in seven games.

However, Aiyuk’s recent antics geared toward forcing the 49ers to release him from his four-year, $120 million contract have not worked and have tarnished his reputation.

The 49ers voided the 2026 guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract in November 2025.

Texans a Unique Potential Landing Spot for Brandon Aiyuk

The Texans sit in a unique position when it comes to potential Aiyuk landing spots, both with the need and the leadership in place to withstand a mercurial personality.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and linebacker and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair were both in San Francisco with Aiyuk. He would not step in as the undisputed top receiver in the room; that is two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

The Texans also have Super Bowl aspirations, which could appeal to Aiyuk’s sensibilities.

However, his actions have already seemingly soured the Washington Commanders on reuniting him with Jayden Daniels, opting instead for ex-Texans WR Stefon Diggs.

Texans WRs Expected to Step Up in ‘Bold Prediction’

The Texans may not target Aiyuk to take pressure off Collins, but it remains to be seen if they will take things a step further and avoid adding outside help at all, hoping to see Dell and Noel back in the mix sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne could step up.

“Bold prediction,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted on X on August 20. “Houston Texans fans will have much more confidence in the current WR room after the Raiders game.”

Both Hutchinson and Wayne have had strong offseasons and training camps, and they will have more opportunities than usual amid the Texans’ injuries at the position. It is up to them to cash in, though.

Otherwise, the Texans might have to target outside help, be it Aiyuk or someone else.