Texans Get Clear Message From Potential Pro Bowl Jayden Higgins Replacement

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans might not have to look far or hard for a replacement for injured wide receiver Jayden Higgins, with DeAndreHopkins appearing to send fairly clear and strong signals that he would be up for a reunion.

The current state of the WR corps is dire.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, has spoken candidly about the idea in the past, but Higgins’ unfortunate setback has created a new opportunity.

DeAndre Hopkins Appears to Hint at Wanting Texans Reunion

The Texans drafted Hopkins 27th overall in the 2013 draft. Despite an unceremonious exit and several stops since he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins still has a place in his heart for the Texans.

Of course, with only a picture to go off of, it is difficult to say for sure what Hopkins was attempting to convey in his post. It certainly garnered attention among Texans fans, though.

“DeAndre Hopkins just posted this…,” Battle Red Blog’s Nick Schwager posted on X.

It was an image from Hopkins’ time with the Texans, as the five-time Pro Bowler reached into the stands to give his mother a game ball. Again, no official declaration, but still a seemingly obvious signal of what Hopkins would like to see happen.

Hopkins, 34, had 22 receptions for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. He had a 56-610-5 line in 2024, splitting that campaign between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins is the Texans’ second-leading receiver all-time behind only Andre Johnson, who attended training camp this week.

He would be a fitting complement to Houston re-signing Jadeveon Clowney.

Houston Linked to Hopkins Before Racking Up Injuries

Calls for the Texans to add Hopkins back into the mix predate Higgins’ injury, which occurred during joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Hopkins has said he still considers Houston home, and I think everyone would love to see him wrap up his career with the team that selected him No. 27 overall back in 2013,” CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani wrote in May. “Adding Hopkins would help in the franchise’s pursuit of their first Super Bowl appearance.”

While the idea of bringing Hopkins back is intriguing, the Texans could very well hope to lean on their in-house options, even if that is not an advisable path.

It is, however, the expectation, at least right away.

Texans Insider Cautions Over D-Hop Returning

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander cautioned that the idea of Hopkins returning to the Texans might not match the potential reality amid the receiver’s venture into coaching.

“He’s not nearly the same receiver he was when he left the Texans. Entering a 14th season, Hopkins is on the back end of his career,” Alexander wrote on August 19. “It might be best for the Texans to stick with their current players and hope the depth they’ve built at the position is good enough to sustain them.”

They have to get healthy first, with Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell–two smallish speedsters–both not at full strength yet, and Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne better suited as depth options.

Then, they must stay healthy, which has even been an issue for Collins, all of which suggests the Texans would be wise to add outside help like Hopkins or someone else to help replace Higgins.