Texans Lock Up 6-Foot-5 Former Bears Project in Rebound Move

Veteran pass rusher Dominique Robinson is back with the Houston Texans after a brief departure amid their trim down to 53 players for the regular season.

Robinson is a former fifth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears.

“#Texans to re-sign veteran former #Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson after roster maneuver Sunday, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Identical terms to original one-year, $4 million maximum value contract signed during free agency. Recovered from calf injury that sidelined him in preseason.”

The 6-foot-5 defensive end converted from wide receiver in college, making him a project even as he enters his fifth season in the NFL.

This, like the Texans’ other cuts, was at least somewhat expected.

Wilson reported on August 30 that Robinson had recovered from a calf injury, per a league source. Cleared and ready to return to practice,” leaving the Texans’ decision to release him seem surprising.

Instead, Robinson is back with Houston and without having to worry about earning a standard contract as a member of the practice squad.

As a vested veteran, Robinson was free to sign with whatever team he pleased.

Texans Bring Back Former Bears Project

Robinson spent his previous four season with the Bears before signing with the Texans in free agency during the 2025 season.

The former 174th overall pick of the 2022 draft, he has 68 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and has started eight of the 46 games that he has play in so far. His return could be part of a reversal of an unfortunate trend for the Texans.

They suffered a rash of injuries at EDGE, losing both Ali Gaye and Dylan Horton for the season.

Veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Hall have missed time, too. Robinson is not a game-changer on his own, but he drew praise from the Bears’ current coaching staff for his development just last season.