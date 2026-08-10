Texans Make Critical Roster Decision With Rookie First-Round Draft Pick

The Houston Texans are rolling with Keylan Rutledge.

Rutledge was the Texans’ first-round pick in the 2026 draft. They traded up to select the former Georgia Tech standout, and then they switched him from the position that he rose up the draft boards playing in college.

The thing is, Rutledge–who showed he was capable of the transition during the pre-draft process–has more than proven he is up to the task, living up to the Texans’ expectations so far.

Texans Make Key Roster Decision With Keylan Rutledge

“#Texans unofficial depth chart: first-string center Keylan Rutledge,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 10.

Rutledge was in competition with veteran incumbent Jake Andrews. Andrews started 16 regular-season games and both of the Texans’ playoff games, but he and quarterback C.J. Stroud had some rough moments along the way.

Rutledge, meanwhile, has impressed the Texans at every turn.

The decision comes on the heels of some strong remarks from Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

Asked what he has seen from Rutledge so far, Caley said “the same thing” they saw in college.

“He’s a tough, nasty, accountable dude that is getting better every day,” Caley told reporters on August 8. “He’s playing a, really, a position that puts a lot on you. He’s got great people around him. [Offensive line coach] Cole Popovic, I love. That’s my guy. He’s working. He hasn’t changed a bit. From the first time I heard him say, ‘I don’t even have a suit,’ when he first showed up after the draft, I was like, ‘I love this guy. I love this guy.’ But he’s all ball, and he’s tough as nails. He’s all-day tough.”

Rutledge is not the only telling decision the Texans announced, either.

Texans’ Free Agent Pickup Battling Super Bowl Champion on Bargain Contract

Rutledge was part of the Texans’ efforts to overhaul their offensive line this offseason, which included signing Braden Smith in free agency from the Indianapolis Colts.

Two weeks into camp, the Texans list Smith as an “or” option with Trent Brown.

Brown was with the Texans in 2025, but injuries bookended and cut short his campaign. He re-signed ahead of free agency this offseason, but seemed destined for a swing tackle role with Smith’s arrival.

Instead, Brown–a Super Bowl champion–built up equity while Smith was sidelined or limited during the offseason program.

Texans’ O-Line Could Take Noteworthy Turn

Brown’s listing at the top of the Texans’ RT depth chart looms large amid speculation about second-year left tackle Aireontae Ersery.

Houston Stressans’ Garrett Williams noted Ersery has had a down stretch of practices.

“Hasn’t been Aireontae Ersery’s best, going against some stiff competition. Has had some good wins but let up some pressures last two practices and plenty of dead runs to the left side,” Williams posted on X in response to a direct question,” Williams posted on X on August 10.

“Hoping it’s more the competition than anything, need some continued solid play & growth out of him this year!”

That prompted a hypothetical scenario from ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham.

“Could Trent Brown and Braden Smith be a better tackle tandem than Ersery and Brown/Smith?” Branham posted, to which Williams responded by noting he had a similar thought about the situation.

“Had this literal thought today at practice,” Williams replied, adding that it was “Probably early to tell and maybe not something to happen, but something to think about in case of regression or not the leap we need from Ersery or injury etc.,” but also noting “Trent has experience at LT. Texans notoriously like the “best 5” approach on OL.”