Texans Get Strong Words Over Risky Plan for ‘Physical Tone-Setter’

The Houston Texans have taken what they saw from rookie first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge during the pre-draft process and expanded upon it. However, that confidence comes with some inherent risks.

Houston traded up for Rutledge, moving two spots to take the guard out of Georgia Tech.

During the offseason program, Rutledge continued to work at both his natural guard spot and inside at center, and there are questions about whether the Texans’ plan has been the right one.

Texans Took Risk With Keylan Rutledge

The Texans overhauled their offensive line for the second consecutive offseason, with Rutledge being one of the final pieces added. That is part of the confusion around the Texans’ decision to trade up and add more to his plate.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski questioned both actions. He listed Rutledge among six rookies who “have the most to gain” during training camp.

Rutledge’s transition to center “could drastically affect the Texans’ offense.

“The Houston Texans’ decision to trade up and draft Keylan Rutledge with this year’s 26th overall pick after signing Ed Ingram to a contract extension and adding Wyatt Teller as a free agent was somewhat perplexing. The idea of Rutledge converting to center didn’t immediately come to mind, because he never previously played the position. Rutledge will continue a significant position switch during training camp,” Sobleski wrote on July 17.

“If Rutledge becomes comfortable at center and claims the job in August, everything will be on track. However, another possibility exists where the rookie doesn’t have a good feel for working over the ball. He’ll then need to outperform two proven veterans at guard and take one of their spots. If neither happens, Rutledge won’t be in the Texans’ starting lineup—which would be viewed as a disappointment since he’s seen as a blocker capable of serving as the unit’s physical tone-setter.”

To be clear, Rutledge did not start any games at center during his collegiate career. However, by admission, he cross-trained there while in college at Georgia Tech. That likely gave the Texans more confidence in trying to switch him than might otherwise seem warranted.

As for drafting Rutledge when they already had Ingram and Teller in the fold, the Texans can point to history for that.

Texans Wise to Address OL in Multiple Ways

As the Texans’ decision to draft Rutledge showed, addressing their offensive line was a priority even after bringing Ingram back and adding Teller, and perhaps because Houston is relying on those two in particular.

Both Ingram and Teller missed multiple games last season.

Moreover, incumbent starting center Jake Andrews–who raved about Rutledge during the offseason program–encountered some snap exchange issues with C.J. Stroud.

The Texans signed Evan Brown in free agency, another veteran who can also play both center and guard. While Brown has not garnered the attention his linemates have, he could still factor into the Texans’ season with how often reserve O-linemen play.

Nevertheless, Rutledge failing to pan out quickly would only intensify questions for the Texans.

Rookie fourth-round pick Febechi Nwaiwu–who officially signed his rookie contract this week–could also be a factor, particularly if the Texans turn to Rutledge early.