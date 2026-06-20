Texans Rookie First-Round Draft Pick Puts Titans on Notice

The Houston Texans made a surprising trade, moving up in the 2026 draft to select offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick.

The former Georgia Tech standout is already proving himself in multiple ways.

Rutledge has already begun to challenge for a starting position, but not at the guard spot he was profiled as before the draft. Moreover, he has fully embraced his new environment, both on and off the field.

Keylan Rutledge Stokes Flames in Texans-Titans Rivalry

Rutledge was asked about immersing himself in the Texans and who he believes their greatest rivals are.

The former Yellowjacket did not name the 2025 AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars or the Indianapolis Colts, who gave them a run for their money before losing quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles tendon and fading down the stretch.

Instead, Rutledge named the Tennessee Titans, citing the historical connection.

“I think it’s got to be the Titans,” Rutledge said on “The Morning Drive” on June 19. “Just because kind of how everything–the Oilers and all that stuff. So, I think it’s got to be them. Anybody in the AFC South. But I think you’ve got to circle the Titans and be like, ‘We’re not losing to them guys.”

The all-time series is tied at 24-24, but the Texans are 5-1 against the Titans under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Their lone loss came during the 2024 season, thanks largely to poor tackling after a busted coverage. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was also sacked in the end zone for a safety in the final score of the 32-27 contest.

The Texans will visit the Titans in Week 5 and then host them in the regular-season finale.

That gives Rutledge plenty of time to get himself acclimated to the league before backing up his comments about the Titans on the field.

Keylan Rutledge Embracing Position Change

Rutledge pointed to his college coaches coming to him about playing center and noting that it could help him reach and stick at the NFL level. That continued at the Senior Bowl, now, with the Texans.

“I’m just a guy, man, I’m going to do whatever team needs,” Rutledge said. “I didn’t play O-line until I got to college. So, I had to learn how to play O-line as a freshman. It’s the same thing now. It’s different playing guard and center, but you just attack it the same way, the same way you do everything, and it’ll all work out.”

As for playing center compared to guard, Rutledge was candid, noting that there is a lot more responsibility on the pivot’s plate from play to play.

“It’s just how you see the game,” Rutledge said.

“You can be a smart football player, and as a guard, you just don’t have to come up there, your eyes don’t have to be real big, looking at this, looking at that. You don’t control the protections; you don’t do all that. Obviously, as a good guard, you should know what’s going on. But you’re the man calling the shots [at center], and that’s a different role if you’ve never done it. But it’s just, hey, it’s just kind of the reason why I’m here, is to do that. So, I’m going to go do it.”

Keylan Rutledge Gets Honest About Teammates

Rutledge’s approach has served him well, going from moving to the O-line as a freshman to being a first-round draft pick. It also has Rutledge competing with incumbent veteran Jake Andrews for the Texans’ starting center spot.

“Jake’s been great,” Rutledge said. “Jake’s made of the right stuff. Smart football player, so you can learn so much from him in that regard.”

He is also getting an opportunity to learn from guards Ed Ingram and Wyatt Teller.

“They’re wired the right way. They attack the grass the right way. They’re made the right stuff, so to speak,” Rutledge said. “You just see that every day. You see that’s not just, you’re not wired that way, and just show up on the field. That’s how you do everything. And you see them guys, man, they’re pros, and you get to learn so much from them.”

Perhaps Rutledge moves back out to guard down the line, but the Texans have created an environment where he can make the transition to center full-time and, they hope, complete their latest offensive line overhaul.