Texans Pushed to Add Former Bills Starter After Bad News

The Houston Texans’ defense is poised to once again lead the way for another postseason run in 2026. However, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has already run into an unexpected hiccup, which could–and arguably should–lead to Shaq Thompson.

Thompson has two things that could make him appealing in general: experience and availability on the open market.

He could solidify the final starting spot in an otherwise stout group for the Texans.

Texans Lobbied to Sign Shaq Thompson

The Texans ranked first overall and second in scoring during the 2025 regular season, but suffered an injury at Thompson’s linebacker position, leaving a potential void on their roster.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggested targeting Thompson as a replacement.

“There aren’t a lot of holes on Houston’s roster, nor are there a lot of pending free agents for 2027 who need to be re-signed. However, the Texans could use some depth at linebacker since E.J. Speed tore his quad and is out indefinitely,” Schatz wrote on June 18.

“There are a number of depth linebackers who can compete to be the third linebacker, including Jake Hansen, rookie Wade Woodaz and former Patriot [and 2026 offseason trade pickup] Marte Mapu. An addition like Thompson might also make sense. He played 59% of defensive snaps for the Bills last season and had 56 tackles.”

Thompson, 32, was the 25th overall pick of the 2015 draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent the first 10 years of his career there. Thompson officially started six of 12 games for the Bills.

He was a hybrid in college who also took carries at running back, and drew light projections at safety. But Thompson made his home at linebacker and is sitting on 808 combined tackles, 13.0 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, and 4 recoveries, and 3 interceptions in 135 games with 118 starts.

Texans Have Other Options in Free Agency

Schatz continued, “the Texans might also consider veterans such as former Raider [and Patriot] Elandon Roberts or Mapu’s former Patriots teammate Jahlani Tavai.”

The question with Roberts or Tavai is whether they fit what the Texans want.

Roberts is undersized at 5-foot-11, but he and Tavai (who is 6-foot-2) are also heavier than Speed, or the Texans’ other starters–Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o–both of whom check in at less than 230 pounds.

The Texans have some heavier backers down the depth chart, namely Woodaz–who is listed at 6-foot-4–and K.C. Ossai.

That just points to another possibility for the Texans regarding brining in Thompson, though.

Texans Could Trust the Process

One of the keys to the Texans’ success is that they have been able to draft well, particularly on defense, which is why they could continue to show patience at the linebacker position rather than pursue an option like Thompson in free agency.

The Texans selected Woodaz and fellow rookie Aiden Fisher in the 2026 draft, and the former could at least get a crack at trying to replace Speed.

Speed ranked 11th in defensive snaps on the Texans in 2025, per Pro Football Reference.

That is a reasonable role for a rookie as they get acclimated to the league, while the Texans figure to lean even more into their nickel package, with Reed Blankenship joining Calen Bullock at safety, allowing Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke to keep Jalen Pitre in the slot.

The Texans have several reserve linebackers who they could turn to rather than turning to Thompson, whom they could have signed already.